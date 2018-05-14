Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards

The pressure release system can fail and cause the gas stove to explode, posing explosion and injury hazards.
Regency toll-free at 866-867-4328 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at u39@regency-fire.com or online at www.regency-fire.com and click on “U39 notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Regency Ultimate U37 and U39 direct vent gas stove fireplaces. They were sold in black and have gold or silver trim around the glass doors. “Regency” is printed on the front, bottom left corner of the pedestals of the stoves. The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall and are printed on a label located on the inside of the front panel door.
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
U39
|
41001 - 42602
|
223000001 - 223008520
|
315000001 - 315012548
|
U37
|
13735 - 13763
|
31001 - 31795
|
221000025 - 221002269
|
221031585 - 221031745
|
313000001 - 313000457
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gas stoves, turn off the gas supply to the unit, and contact Regency to schedule a free repair.
Regency has received three reports of the pressure system failing, and one report of the door hinge breaking, including one incident that resulted in minor cuts to the consumer’s legs.
Fireplace distributors and stores nationwide from January 2001 through January 2018 for about $2,800.
FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., of Canada
Fireplace Products U.S. Inc., of Blaine, Wash.
FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800