Radio Flyer Recalls Electric Wagons Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Children’s eWagons
Hazard:

Improper wiring can activate the wagon’s motor unintentionally, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 14, 2018
Units:
About 5,000
Consumer Contact:

Radio Flyer at 800-621-7613 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.radioflyer.com and click “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Radio Flyer’s eWagon children’s battery-operated electric wagons. When force is applied to the wagon’s electric handle, the motor activates to power the wagon. The foldable wagon is constructed of red and gray fabric and a steel frame and measures about 41 inches long, 25 inches wide, and 42 inches tall. The wagon has a removable canopy, two seats with seatbelts, four cup holders, a storage pouch, a removable battery and a telescoping handle where the power button is. The Radio Flyer logo is printed on each side of the wagon. Only wagons with model number 3912/3912A are included in this recall. The model number can be found on the handle warning label located near the pivoting joint.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wagons and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the wagon’s motor activating unintentionally. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Toys “R” Us stores nationwide and online at www.radioflyer.com and www.toysrus.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $350.

Importer(s):

Radio Flyer Inc., of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-122
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
