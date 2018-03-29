  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Primo hTrio Multi-purpose beverage dispensers
Hazard:

Hot water can drip from the machine when it is used in high altitude areas over 6,000 feet in elevation, posing a burn hazard to users.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 29, 2018
Units:
About 11,000
Consumer Contact:

Primo toll-free at 866-429-7566 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or at www.primowater.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Primo hTrio Multi-Purpose beverage dispensers purchased on or before December 31, 2017 which provides both hot and cold water and brews 6, 8, and 10 ounce hot beverages. Model numbers 601225, 601229, and 601240 are printed on the bottom of the product and Primo is printed on the front.

 
Remedy:

Consumers in high altitude areas over 6,000 feet in elevation should immediately stop using the recalled dispensers and contact Primo for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Primo has received three reports of hot water leaking from the product being used in high altitude areas, including one burn injury to a customer’s hand.

Sold At:

Sam’s Club and online at Amazon.com, and Wayfair.com from January 2017 through December 2017 for between $200 and $250.

Manufacturer(s):

Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacturing Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Primo Water Operations Inc. of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Distributor(s):

Primo Water Operations Inc. of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-132
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard
Elkay Recalls Water Coolers and Bottle Filling Stations Due to Shock Hazard
Polaris Recalls GENERAL Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
OPW Recalls Gas Station Hose Swivel Connectors Due to Fire, Explosion Hazards
Playworld Recalls Stainless Steel Playground Slides Due to Amputation Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)