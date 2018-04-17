Primark Recalls Decorative Cushions Due to Fire Hazard

The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source, posing a fire hazard.
Primark toll-free at 855-215-5829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.primark.com/en-us and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 21 different Primark decorative cushions. The cushions were sold in various colors and shapes, including square, rectangular, heart-shaped, unicorn-shaped, and pumpkin-shaped. The product code is printed on the label attached to the cushion. The product codes listed below are included in the recall
|
Product Code
|
Color
|
Style Description
|
0608803
|
Pink
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608804
|
Mint
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608805
|
Black
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608806
|
Light Pink
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608808
|
White
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0822101
|
Cream
|
TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION
|
0822102
|
Gray
|
TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION
|
4467001
|
Cream
|
PV FUR SQUARE
|
4467002
|
Gray
|
PV FUR SQUARE
|
4727601
|
Gray
|
HY OVERSIZED FAUX HEART
|
5512101
|
Cream
|
ROSEFUR HEART
|
5512102
|
Pink
|
ROSEFUR HEART
|
5512103
|
Gray
|
ROSEFUR HEART
|
8191201
|
Pink
|
GLITTER HEART CUSHION
|
8191202
|
Black
|
GLITTER HEART CUSHION
|
9752806
|
Light Pink
|
PV FUR HEART CUSHION
|
3685901
|
Aqua
|
UNICORN SHAPED CUSHION
|
4467701
|
Pink
|
CG STAR PRINT CUSHION
|
5912001
|
Orange
|
PUMPKIN SHAPED CUSHION
|
4467201
|
White
|
CG SWAN SHAPED CUSHION
|
8167401
|
Black
|
HOME OBLONG CUSHION
Consumers should immediately stop using the cushions and return the cushions to a Primark store for a full refund.
None Reported
Primark’s eight stores located in the northeastern U.S. from May 2017 through February 2018 for between $5 and $9.
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.
