  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Porsche Recalls Toy Cars Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
My First Porsche – Wooden Cars
Hazard:

The wheels and axles can detach from the wooden toy car, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 22, 2018
Units:
About 1,700 (In addition, 330 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Porsche at 800-767-7243 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at shop4.porsche.com/usa/ and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves a blue wooden toy Porsche car with tan wheels. The Porsche crest is printed on the front of the recalled toy cars. “PORSCHE” is printed on both sides of the recalled toy cars. They measure about 4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 1 1/2 inches tall. The underside of the toy has “BAJO” and a lot number printed on it. The following lot numbers are included in this recall.

Lot Number

0 1 1 2 1 5

0209 1 6

03 1 0 1 7

0311 1 4

03 1 1 1 6

04011 6

0404 16

0405 1 6

04 1 2 1 7

05 1 0 1 5

06 1 11 7

0909 1 5

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy cars, take them away from young children and contact a local authorized Porsche dealer to return the recalled toy car and receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Porsche dealers nationwide and online at shop4.porsche.com/usa/ and other websites from April 2015 through March 2018 for about $25.

Importer(s):

Porsche Cars North America Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
Poland
Recall number:
18-162
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Munchkin Recalls Waterpede Bath Toys Due to Choking Hazard
Wild & Wolf Recalls Petit Collage Children’s Toy Xylophones Due to Choking Hazard
Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot
Radio Flyer Recalls Electric Wagons Due to Injury Hazard
VTech Recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles Due to Injury Hazard