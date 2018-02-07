  1. Home
Poppin Recalls Pitch Rolling Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Pitch rolling chairs
Hazard:

The seat plate can break and detach from the seat base, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 8, 2018
Units:
About 2,800
Consumer Contact:

Poppin toll-free at 888-676-7746 from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email retrofits@poppin.com or online at www.poppin.com and click on Recall Notice located at the bottom of the page for more information .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Popping Pitch model rolling chairs. The chair is upholstered in fabric and was sold in five colors: Red (model #: 103772), Blue (model #: 103767), Dark Gray (model #: 103769), Khaki (model #: 103771), and Dark Blue (model #: 103768). The chair has a chrome-plated base, five roller wheels and measures about 33 inches tall and 25.5 inches wide. The Poppin logo and model number are printed on the chair’s seat plate underneath the chair.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Poppin for a free repair, including a new seat plate mechanism and installation.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the seat plate mechanism detaching from the seat base. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Poppin showrooms nationwide and online at www.poppin.com from March 2016 through September 2017 for about $400.

Manufacturer(s):

Nube Furniture, of Shanghai, China

Importer(s):

Poppin Inc., of New York, N.Y.

Distributor(s):

Poppin Inc., of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-723
