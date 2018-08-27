  1. Home
Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo S Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model year 2018 RZR XP Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

In the event of a high-speed rollover, the vehicle’s rollover protection structure (ROPS) can fracture, providing inadequate protection during a rollover.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 27, 2018
Units:
About 1,300
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2018 RZR XP Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in red and blue. The recalled vehicles have “POLARIS” printed on the front grille, “POLARIS” printed beneath the doors, and “RZR” printed on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and model number can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.

Polaris Model Year 2018 RZR XP Turbo S

Year

Model Number

Model/Color

2018

Z18VEL92BR

RZR XP TURBO S WITH RIDE CMD AND LV INDY RED

2018

Z18VEL92BK

RZR XP TURBO S WITH RIDE CMD AND LV POL BLUE
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received six reports of rollover protection structures fracturing during rollovers. Polaris has received one report of an injury but does not attribute it to ROPS fractures.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2018 through August 2018 for about $27,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
18-762
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

