Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo S Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

In the event of a high-speed rollover, the vehicle’s rollover protection structure (ROPS) can fracture, providing inadequate protection during a rollover.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2018 RZR XP Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in red and blue. The recalled vehicles have “POLARIS” printed on the front grille, “POLARIS” printed beneath the doors, and “RZR” printed on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and model number can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.
|
Polaris Model Year 2018 RZR XP Turbo S
|
Year
|
Model Number
|
Model/Color
|
2018
|
Z18VEL92BR
|
RZR XP TURBO S WITH RIDE CMD AND LV INDY RED
|
2018
|
Z18VEL92BK
|
RZR XP TURBO S WITH RIDE CMD AND LV POL BLUE
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.
Polaris has received six reports of rollover protection structures fracturing during rollovers. Polaris has received one report of an injury but does not attribute it to ROPS fractures.
Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2018 through August 2018 for about $27,500.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800