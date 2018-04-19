Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The center seat belt bracket can separate from the frame, posing an injury hazard to the riders.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2016 and 2017 Polaris Ranger XP recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in a variety of colors. The ROVs have “POLARIS” printed on the front grill, “XP” on the front fenders, and “RANGER” on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on a label on the driver-side frame of the vehicle, between the cargo box and left rear tire.
|
Polaris Model Year 2016 - 2017 Ranger XP ROVs
|
Year
|
Model Number
|
Model Description
|
2016
|
R16RTA87A1
|
RANGER XP 900 SAGE GREEN
|
2016
|
R16RTA87A4
|
RANGER XP 900 SOLAR RED
|
2016
|
R16RTA87A9
|
RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2016
|
R16RTE87A1
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2016
|
R16RTE87A4
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED
|
2016
|
R16RTE87AK
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS BLACK PEARL
|
2016
|
R16RTE87AM
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC
|
2016
|
R16RTE87AS
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2016
|
R16RTE87AV
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS VELOCITY BLUE
|
2016
|
R16RTE87A9
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER EDITION PPC
|
2017
|
R17RTA87A1
|
RANGER XP 900 SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
R17RTA87A9
|
RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2017
|
R17RTE87A1
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
R17RTE87A4
|
RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED
|
2017
|
R17RVA87A1
|
RANGER CREW XP 900 SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
R17RTA99A1
|
RANGER XP 1000 SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
R17RVA99A1
|
RANGER CREW XP 1000 SAGE GREEN
|
2017
|
R17RVE87A9
|
RANGER CREW XP 900 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2017
|
R17RTE99AS
|
RANGER XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2017
|
R17RTE99AW
|
RANGER XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING
|
2017
|
R17RTE99AY
|
RANGER XP 1000 EPS NARA BRONZE
|
2017
|
R17RTE99A9
|
RGR XP 1000 EPS HUNTER ED CAMO
|
2017
|
R17RVE99A9
|
RGR CREW XP 1000 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2017
|
R17RVE99AS
|
RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED
|
2017
|
R17RVE99AY
|
RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS NARA BRONZE
|
2017
|
R17RTM99AM
|
RGR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED MATTE METAL
|
2017
|
R17RVM99AM
|
RGR CREW XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED MATTE
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received five reports of insufficient welds of the center seat belt bracket to the vehicle frame identified by dealers during required vehicle setup inspection procedures. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2016 through April 2018 for between $12,000 and $20,000.
Polaris Industries, of Medina, Minn.
