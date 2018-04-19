  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Polaris Ranger XP recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The center seat belt bracket can separate from the frame, posing an injury hazard to the riders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 19, 2018
Units:
About 10,900
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2016 and 2017 Polaris Ranger XP recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in a variety of colors. The ROVs have “POLARIS” printed on the front grill, “XP” on the front fenders, and “RANGER” on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on a label on the driver-side frame of the vehicle, between the cargo box and left rear tire.

 

Polaris Model Year 2016 - 2017 Ranger XP ROVs

Year

Model Number

Model Description

2016

R16RTA87A1

RANGER XP 900 SAGE GREEN

2016

R16RTA87A4

RANGER XP 900 SOLAR RED

2016

R16RTA87A9

RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2016

R16RTE87A1

RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN

2016

R16RTE87A4

RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED

2016

R16RTE87AK

RANGER XP 900 EPS BLACK PEARL

2016

R16RTE87AM

RANGER XP 900 EPS TITANIUM MATTE METALLIC

2016

R16RTE87AS

RANGER XP 900 EPS SUNSET RED

2016

R16RTE87AV

RANGER XP 900 EPS VELOCITY BLUE

2016

R16RTE87A9

RANGER XP 900 EPS HUNTER EDITION PPC

2017

R17RTA87A1

RANGER XP 900 SAGE GREEN

2017

R17RTA87A9

RANGER XP 900 POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2017

R17RTE87A1

RANGER XP 900 EPS SAGE GREEN

2017

R17RTE87A4

RANGER XP 900 EPS SOLAR RED

2017

R17RVA87A1

RANGER CREW XP 900 SAGE GREEN

2017

R17RTA99A1

RANGER XP 1000 SAGE GREEN

2017

R17RVA99A1

RANGER CREW XP 1000 SAGE GREEN

2017

R17RVE87A9

RANGER CREW XP 900 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2017

R17RTE99AS

RANGER XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED

2017

R17RTE99AW

RANGER XP 1000 EPS WHITE LIGHTNING

2017

R17RTE99AY

RANGER XP 1000 EPS NARA BRONZE

2017

R17RTE99A9

RGR XP 1000 EPS HUNTER ED CAMO

2017

R17RVE99A9

RGR CREW XP 1000 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2017

R17RVE99AS

RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS SUNSET RED

2017

R17RVE99AY

RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS NARA BRONZE

2017

R17RTM99AM

RGR XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED MATTE METAL

2017

R17RVM99AM

RGR CREW XP 1000 EPS HIGH LIFTER ED MATTE
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received five reports of insufficient welds of the center seat belt bracket to the vehicle frame identified by dealers during required vehicle setup inspection procedures. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2016 through April 2018 for between $12,000 and $20,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries, of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries, of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-737
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Group Rossignol Recalls LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard
Octane Fitness Recalls Cross Trainers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)