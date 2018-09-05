Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recall involves model year 2018 Polaris Ranger 500, Ranger 570, Ranger EV and Ranger EV LI-ION recreational off-highway vehicles. The Ranger 500 vehicles were sold in red and green. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “500” decals on the front fenders, and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger 570 vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat models in green, blue, and camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “570” decals on the front fenders, and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger EV vehicles were sold in gray and camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger EV LI-ION vehicles were sold in camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and model number may be found on a label inside the left rear wheel well.