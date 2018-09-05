Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The front lower control arms can separate, posing a crash hazard.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “ Product Safety Recalls ” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
The recall involves model year 2018 Polaris Ranger 500, Ranger 570, Ranger EV and Ranger EV LI-ION recreational off-highway vehicles. The Ranger 500 vehicles were sold in red and green. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “500” decals on the front fenders, and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger 570 vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat models in green, blue, and camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “570” decals on the front fenders, and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger EV vehicles were sold in gray and camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger EV LI-ION vehicles were sold in camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders.
The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and model number may be found on a label inside the left rear wheel well.
|
Model Number
|
Model/Color
|
R18RMA50B1
|
RANGER 500 - INMOLD SAGE GREEN
|
R18RMA50B4
|
RANGER 500 - INMOLD SOLAR RED
|
R18RMA57B1
|
RANGER 570 - INMOLD SAGE GREEN
|
R18RMA57B9
|
RANGER 570 - POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
R18RMAE4G8
|
RANGER EV - INMOLD AVALANCHE GRAY
|
R18RMAE4G9
|
RANGER EV - POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
R18RMAL4G9
|
RANGER EV LI-ION - POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
R18RME57BV
|
RANGER 570 EPS - PAINT NAVY BLUE METALLIC
|
R18RNA57B1
|
RANGER CREW 570-4 - INMOLD SAGE GREEN
|
R18RNA57B9
|
RANGER CREW 570-4 POLARIS PUR CAM
|
R18RNE57BV
|
RANGER CREW 570-4 EPS - NAVY BLUE MET
Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.
Polaris has received six reports of lower control arms separating. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2017 through July 2018 for between $9,000 and $12,500.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800