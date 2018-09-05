  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model year 2018 Polaris Ranger 500, Ranger 570, Ranger EV, and Ranger EV LI-ION recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The front lower control arms can separate, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 5, 2018
Units:
About 1,000
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “ Product Safety Recalls ” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves model year 2018 Polaris Ranger 500, Ranger 570, Ranger EV and Ranger EV LI-ION recreational off-highway vehicles. The Ranger 500 vehicles were sold in red and green. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “500” decals on the front fenders, and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger 570 vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat models in green, blue, and camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “570” decals on the front fenders, and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger EV vehicles were sold in gray and camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders. The Ranger EV LI-ION vehicles were sold in camo. They have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” decals on the rear fenders.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and model number may be found on a label inside the left rear wheel well.

 

Model Number

Model/Color

R18RMA50B1

RANGER 500 - INMOLD SAGE GREEN

R18RMA50B4

RANGER 500 - INMOLD SOLAR RED

R18RMA57B1

RANGER 570 - INMOLD SAGE GREEN

R18RMA57B9

RANGER 570 - POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

R18RMAE4G8

RANGER EV - INMOLD AVALANCHE GRAY

R18RMAE4G9

RANGER EV - POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

R18RMAL4G9

RANGER EV LI-ION - POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

R18RME57BV

RANGER 570 EPS - PAINT NAVY BLUE METALLIC

R18RNA57B1

RANGER CREW 570-4 - INMOLD SAGE GREEN

R18RNA57B9

RANGER CREW 570-4 POLARIS PUR CAM

R18RNE57BV

RANGER CREW 570-4 EPS - NAVY BLUE MET
 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received six reports of lower control arms separating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2017 through July 2018 for between $9,000 and $12,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S. and Mexico
Recall number:
18-765
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Core Health & Fitness Recalls Stairmaster Stepmill Exercise Equipment Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Cybex Recalls Weight-Lifting Equipment Due to Serious Injury Hazards
Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo S Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
American Landmaster Recalls Off-Road Utility Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Yamaha Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)