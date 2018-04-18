  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Polaris Phoenix 200 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The throttle limiter can fail due to damage during shipping, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 19, 2018
Units:
About 5,600
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at  www.polaris.com  and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number ( VIN ) on the “ Product Safety Recalls ” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2014 through 2017 Phoenix 200 all-terrain vehicles. “Polaris” is stamped on the front grill and on the sides of the ATV seats, and “Phoenix 200” is stamped on the side panels. The ATVs were sold in blue and gray. Model numbers A14PB20AF, A15YAP20AF, A16YAP20AF and A17YAP20A8 are included in this recall. The model number is located on the vehicle frame. To check for recalled vehicles by vehicle identification number (VIN) visit www.polaris.com.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris for instructions on how to inspect for a damaged throttle limiter, and, if damaged, to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received nine reports of a damaged throttle limiter, including one report of throttle limiter failure that resulted in minor injuries.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2013 through April 2018 for about $3,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Aeon Motor Co., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-144
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Group Rossignol Recalls LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard
Octane Fitness Recalls Cross Trainers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)