Polaris Recalls Gravely Utility Vehicles Due To Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Gravely Atlas JSV 3000 and 6000 utility vehicles
Hazard:

The utility vehicle’s exhaust header pipe can crack, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 8, 2018
Units:
About 2,100
Consumer Contact:

Gravely at 877-740-7060 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gravely.com and click on the Product Support link at the bottom of the page, then select Product Safety Recall in the menu on the left of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2015 through 2018 Gravely Atlas JSV 3000 and 6000 gas-engine-powered utility vehicles. The recalled utility vehicles were sold in red and have one or two rows of seats and a rear box. “Gravely” is printed on the rear box, and “Atlas” is printed on the hood of the utility vehicle. The model and serial number can be found on the driver’s side and are visible from the front wheel well. The fol lowing model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

 

Year

Model

Serial Number Range

2015

996200 Base

150100, 150102 – 150299, 150310, 150321, 150332, 150343, 150354, 150365, 150376, 150387, 150398, 150409 – 150771, 150774 – 150803 and

150805 – 151173

996201 Crew

150100 – 150299, 150310, 150321, 150332, 150343, 150354, 150365, 150376, 150387, 150398, 150409 – 150599 and 150601 – 150641

2016

996200 Base

160100 – 160299, 160310, 160321, 160332, 160343, 160354, 160365, 160376, 160387, 160398 and 160409 – 160640

996201 Crew

160100 and 160102 – 160112

2017

996200 Base

170100 – 170256

996201 Crew

170100 – 170102 and 170108 – 170152

2018

996200 Base

 

180101, 180105 – 180116, 180118 – 180136, 180138 – 180149, 180151 – 180154, 180158 – 180161, 180163 – 180166, 180168 – 180170, 180172,

180174 – 180178, 180181 – 180182, 180186 – 180187, 180190, 180192, 180199, 180202, 180205 – 180206, 180209 – 180211, 180214 – 180215, 180218 and 180220 – 180222

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should contact an authorized Gravely dealer for a free repair. If the exhaust system becomes noisier, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles. Gravely is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Gravely has received seven reports of cracked header exhaust pipes. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Gravely dealers nationwide from September 2014 through July 2018 for between $13,000 and $15,700.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Gravely Company, of Brillion, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-758
