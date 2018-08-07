Polaris Recalls Gravely Utility Vehicles Due To Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The utility vehicle’s exhaust header pipe can crack, posing fire and burn hazards.
Gravely at 877-740-7060 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gravely.com and click on the Product Support link at the bottom of the page, then select Product Safety Recall in the menu on the left of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2015 through 2018 Gravely Atlas JSV 3000 and 6000 gas-engine-powered utility vehicles. The recalled utility vehicles were sold in red and have one or two rows of seats and a rear box. “Gravely” is printed on the rear box, and “Atlas” is printed on the hood of the utility vehicle. The model and serial number can be found on the driver’s side and are visible from the front wheel well. The fol lowing model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:
|
Year
|
Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
2015
|
996200 Base
|
150100, 150102 – 150299, 150310, 150321, 150332, 150343, 150354, 150365, 150376, 150387, 150398, 150409 – 150771, 150774 – 150803 and
150805 – 151173
|
996201 Crew
|
150100 – 150299, 150310, 150321, 150332, 150343, 150354, 150365, 150376, 150387, 150398, 150409 – 150599 and 150601 – 150641
|
2016
|
996200 Base
|
160100 – 160299, 160310, 160321, 160332, 160343, 160354, 160365, 160376, 160387, 160398 and 160409 – 160640
|
996201 Crew
|
160100 and 160102 – 160112
|
2017
|
996200 Base
|
170100 – 170256
|
996201 Crew
|
170100 – 170102 and 170108 – 170152
|
2018
|
996200 Base
|
180101, 180105 – 180116, 180118 – 180136, 180138 – 180149, 180151 – 180154, 180158 – 180161, 180163 – 180166, 180168 – 180170, 180172,
180174 – 180178, 180181 – 180182, 180186 – 180187, 180190, 180192, 180199, 180202, 180205 – 180206, 180209 – 180211, 180214 – 180215, 180218 and 180220 – 180222
Consumers should contact an authorized Gravely dealer for a free repair. If the exhaust system becomes noisier, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles. Gravely is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Gravely has received seven reports of cracked header exhaust pipes. No injuries have been reported.
Gravely dealers nationwide from September 2014 through July 2018 for between $13,000 and $15,700.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
Gravely Company, of Brillion, Wis.
