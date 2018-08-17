  1. Home
Polaris Recalls ACE 150 and Ranger 150 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Name of Product: Model year 2017-2018 Polaris ACE 150 and model year 2018 Polaris Ranger 150 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The front suspension lower ball joint can separate over time, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 17, 2018
Units:
About 5,900
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2017-2018 Polaris ACE 150 and model year 2018 Polaris Ranger 150 recreational off-highway vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in red and white. The recalled ACE 150 vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, a “POLARIS” decal on the bottom of the cab frame and an “ACE” decal on the rear fender. The VIN is located on the vehicle frame in the left rear wheel well and the model number is printed on the emissions label on the frame in the left front wheel well. The recalled Ranger 150 vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, a “150” decal on the front fender and a “RANGER” decal on the rear fender. The VIN is located on the vehicle frame in the left rear wheel well and the model number is printed on the emissions label on the frame in the right front wheel well.

 

Polaris Model Year 2017 - 2018 ACE & Ranger 150

Year

Model Number

Model/Color

2017

A17HAA15A7

ACE 150 EFI INDY RED

2017

A17HAA15B7

ACE 150 EFI INDY RED (CA)

2018

A18HAA15B2

ACE 150 EFI, BRIGHT WHITE, LE

2018

A18HZA15B4

RANGER® 150 EFI SOLAR RED

2018

A18HAA15B7

ACE 150 EFI, INDY RED

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 10 reports of joints separating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2016 through July 2018 for between $3,800 and $5,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-760
