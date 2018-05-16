  1. Home
Play and Park Structures Recalls Playground Slides Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Playground SuperMax Triple Slides
Hazard:

A gap between the rails near the entrance way to the slide poses an entrapment hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 16, 2018
Units:
About 150
Consumer Contact:

Play and Park Structures at 800-809-4181 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@playandpark.com or online at www.playandpark.com and click on “FAQ’s” for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of Play and Park Structures SuperMax triple slides. The molded plastic playground slides were sold in multiple colors and have three single bedways and an eight-foot deck. They are age rated 5-12. The Play and Park Structures logo and the age rating are printed on a label located on the upper part of the outside perimeter of the playground structure. Model numbers 71717 (triple slide with spiral), 71718 (triple slide hood cascade) and 71732 (triple entrance cascade with square deck) are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the sales invoice.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playground slides and contact Play and Park Structures to schedule a free inspection and repair to the playground slides. Play and Park Structures is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Play and Park Structures has received one report of a gap between the rails that poses an entrapment hazard. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent distributors to parks, schools and municipalities from May 2014 through February 2018 for about $8,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Play and Park Structures, Fort Payne, Ala.

Distributor(s):

Play and Park Structures, Fort Payne, Ala.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-743
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
