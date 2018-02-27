  1. Home
  2. Recalls

PL Sleep Children's Sleepwear Recalled by Lemur Group Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children's nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 28, 2018
Units:
About 1,100 (In addition, about 380 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Lemur Group toll-free at 877-748-6698 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at customercare@petitlem.com or online at www.petitlem.com and click on Product Notices for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves PL Sleep’s children’s 100 percent polyester nightgowns. The nightgown has a gray and white snowflake print on the long sleeves and a faux Sherpa fleece body with a red scarf, three black buttons and black belt decoration on the front. The sleepwear included coordinating red and white striped socks. PL Sleep and model numbers 17FT62F561 and #101 are printed on a label sewn into the left inside seam. PL Sleep and the size are on the neck label. The nightgowns were sold in children’s sizes 2 through 7.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and return the garments, with or without the socks, to the retailer where they were purchased or contact Lemur Group for instructions to get a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Von Maur stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Chasing-Fireflies.com from October 2017 through February 2018 for between $16 and $38.

Importer(s):

Lemur Group Inc., owner of the PL Sleep and Petit Lem brands, of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-109
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Tea Collection Recalls Children’s Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
Infant Bodysuits Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Made by Alstyle
VTech Recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles Due to Injury Hazard
VTech Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard
Bassinets Recalled Due to Violation of Bassinet & Cradle Standard; Made By Multipro (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)