PL Sleep Children's Sleepwear Recalled by Lemur Group Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Lemur Group toll-free at 877-748-6698 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at customercare@petitlem.com or online at www.petitlem.com and click on Product Notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves PL Sleep’s children’s 100 percent polyester nightgowns. The nightgown has a gray and white snowflake print on the long sleeves and a faux Sherpa fleece body with a red scarf, three black buttons and black belt decoration on the front. The sleepwear included coordinating red and white striped socks. PL Sleep and model numbers 17FT62F561 and #101 are printed on a label sewn into the left inside seam. PL Sleep and the size are on the neck label. The nightgowns were sold in children’s sizes 2 through 7.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and return the garments, with or without the socks, to the retailer where they were purchased or contact Lemur Group for instructions to get a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Von Maur stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Chasing-Fireflies.com from October 2017 through February 2018 for between $16 and $38.
Lemur Group Inc., owner of the PL Sleep and Petit Lem brands, of Canada
