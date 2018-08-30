  1. Home
  2. Recalls

PetSmart Recalls Strip Lights for Reptile Cages Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Reptile strip light fixtures
Hazard:

The strip light’s fluorescent bulb can overheat causing the hood on the light fixture to ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 30, 2018
Units:
About 23,000 (in addition, about 440 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 20 inch and 30 inch All Living Things reptile strip light fixtures. These light fixtures simulate natural daylight and are attached to the top of the reptile’s terrarium.  The 20 inch fixture has UPC number 73725773305 and the 30 inch fixture has UPC number 73725773306 printed on the packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light fixtures and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.   

Incidents/Injuries:

 PetSmart has received six reports of the hood on the recalled light fixtures igniting.

Sold At:

PetSmart stores nationwide from March 2017 through July 2018 for about $35 (20 inch) and $40 (30 inch). 

Manufacturer(s):

Tianjin McLanzoo Pet Articles, of Tianjin, China

Importer(s):

PetSmart, Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-212
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

NEMO Equipment Recalls Stargaze Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Ross Stores Recalls Bistro Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Crate and Barrel Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Baccus Recalls Stanley Workbench LED Light and Power Stations Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Ashley Furniture Recalls Floor Lamps Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)