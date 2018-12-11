Penn State Industries Recalls Woodworking Jaw Chuck Systems Due to Laceration Hazard

The jaws can loosen from the chuck and break off, posing a laceration hazard.
Penn State Industries at 800-377-7297 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CSCBARR5.recall@pennstateind.com or online at www.pennstateind.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Penn State Industries CSCBARR5 quick change jaw chuck systems used with woodworking lathes. The recalled jaw chuck systems are made of steel, are silver in color and measure about 3.875 inches in diameter. “PSI Woodworking Products” and product number “CSCBARR5” are printed on the side of the chuck.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jaw chuck systems and contact Penn State Industries to receive a full refund of the purchase price.
Penn State Industries has received seven reports of the jaw loosening or ejecting from the chuck. No injuries have been reported.
Blackwater River Tools, Klingspor Woodworking, L&R Collectables, Long Island Woodworking Supply, Penn State Industries, Sumner Woodworking Store, The Woodwork Shop, Woodturningz , Woodworkers Emporium and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from March 2017 through August 2018 for between $180 and $250.
Industrial Supply Ltd., of China
Penn State Industries, of Philadelphia, Pa.
