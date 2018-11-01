Pain Relief Naturally Recalls Pain and Itch Relief Creams, Sprays and Gels Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain and itch relief creams, sprays and gels contain lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.
Pain Relief Naturally toll-free at 877-906-4806 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at PRNCustomerCare@Gmail.com or online at www.Painreliefnaturally.com and click on Recall information in the upper tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Pain Relief Naturally lidocaine-containing products including Numbify, Extra Strength Numbify, Pre-TAT Tattoo, Superior Pain & Itch Relief, and Soothing Sore Relief creams, sprays, gels and liquid gels. The recalled products were sold in 1, 2 and 4 ounce size containers. The products have black packaging with the name of the product in gold, red, or green lettering.
Numbify Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel
Black tubs and bottles with gold lettering
Extra Strength Numbify Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel
Black tubs and bottles with gold lettering
Pre-TAT Tattoo Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel
Black tubs and bottles with red lettering
Superior Pain & Itch Relief Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel
Black tubs and bottles with green lettering
Soothing Sore Relief Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel
Black tubs and bottles with green lettering
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location, out of reach of children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement cap. All known purchasers will be notified directly about the recall.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, Tatbalm.net, Naturallyhl.com and Numbify.com from August 2017 through August 2018 for between $12 and $30.
Ridge Properties, DBA Pain Relief Naturally, of Salem, Ore.
