  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Pain Relief Naturally Recalls Pain and Itch Relief Creams, Sprays and Gels Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Numbify, Extra Strength Numbify, Pre-TAT Tattoo, Superior Pain & Itch Relief & Soothing Sore Relief creams, sprays and gels
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain and itch relief creams, sprays and gels contain lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 1, 2018
Units:
About 7,000
Consumer Contact:

Pain Relief Naturally toll-free at 877-906-4806 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at PRNCustomerCare@Gmail.com or online at www.Painreliefnaturally.com and click on Recall information in the upper tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Pain Relief Naturally lidocaine-containing products including Numbify, Extra Strength Numbify, Pre-TAT Tattoo, Superior Pain & Itch Relief, and Soothing Sore Relief creams, sprays, gels and liquid gels.  The recalled products were sold in 1, 2 and 4 ounce size containers. The products have black packaging with the name of the product in gold, red, or green lettering.

Numbify Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel

Black tubs and bottles with gold lettering

Extra Strength Numbify Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel

Black tubs and bottles with gold lettering

Pre-TAT Tattoo Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel

Black tubs and bottles with red lettering

Superior Pain & Itch Relief Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel

Black tubs and bottles with green lettering

Soothing Sore Relief Cream, Spray, Gel & Liquid Gel

Black tubs and bottles with green lettering
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location, out of reach of children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement cap. All known purchasers will be notified directly about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, Tatbalm.net, Naturallyhl.com and Numbify.com from August 2017 through August 2018 for between $12 and $30.

Manufacturer(s):

Ridge Properties, DBA Pain Relief Naturally, of Salem, Ore.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-712
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

UberScientific Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Desert Harvest Recalls Reléveum Skin Repair Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements
Xtava Recalls Allure Hair Dryers Due to Fire, Burn and Electrical Shock Hazards
Sandoz and Novartis Recall Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirements
First Aid Research Recalls Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement