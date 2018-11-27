Öhlins Recalls Bicycle Forks Sold on Specialized Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The air cartridge can abruptly spring out of the stanchion tube, posing fall and injury risks to the rider.
Öhlins at 877-922-3877 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.ohlins.com and click on “Recall” for more information or Specialized Bicycle at 800-722-4423 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.specialized.com and click on “SAFETY NOTICES” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Öhlins branded RXF36 Air and RXF34 Air suspension forks sold as aftermarket equipment and as original equipment on some Specialized-branded Enduro, Stumpjumper, Fuse, and Levo mountain bicycles. A bicycle fork is the part that holds the front wheel. The recalled forks are black with “ÖHLINS” written in gold on each of the fork lowers. They have “RXF36” or “RXF34” printed across the fork arch. RXF36 Coil Forks (no air valve on the right-side top cap and “TTX” and “Coil” written on the back of the left fork lowers) are not included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Öhlins or Specialized retailer for a free repair of the front fork.
The firms have received four reports in the United States of the air cartridge abruptly springing out of the fork stanchion tube, including a report of a bruised shoulder and a broken rib.
Bicycles sold at authorized Specialized Retailers nationwide from January 2016 through September 2018. Öhlins bicycle forks sold as aftermarket accessories through authorized Specialized retailers, independent retailers, including Jenson USA, Fanatik Bike Co. and online at www.backcountry.com for between about $1,000 and $1,250.
A-pro Tech Co., Ltd, of Taiwan
Öhlins Racing AB, of Upplands Väsby, Sweden and Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.
