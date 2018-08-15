Off-Road Motorcycles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The clutch outer can break, posing crash and injury hazards.
American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all 2018 Model Year CRF250R off-road motorcycles. The recalled motorcycles were sold in a red color. The names “HONDA” and “CRF250R” are printed on the sides of the motorcycle. The model name and model year are printed on a name plate label located at the front right top of the frame, near the steering head.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
American Honda has received 19 reports of clutch failure, including two that led to engine lock up. No crashes or injuries reported.
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2018 for about $8,000.
American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
