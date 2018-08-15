  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Off-Road Motorcycles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
CRF250R Off-Road Motorcycles
Hazard:

The clutch outer can break, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 16, 2018
Units:
About 3,200
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all 2018 Model Year CRF250R off-road motorcycles. The recalled motorcycles were sold in a red color. The names “HONDA” and “CRF250R” are printed on the sides of the motorcycle. The model name and model year are printed on a name plate label located at the front right top of the frame, near the steering head.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

American Honda has received 19 reports of clutch failure, including two that led to engine lock up. No crashes or injuries reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2018 for about $8,000.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
18-759
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Clean Republic Recalls Hill Topper Electric Bike Motor Controllers Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
BMC Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
Additional Incidents Prompt Johnson Health Tech to Reannounce Recall of Matrix Fitness Ascent Trainers and Ellipticals Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Trek Recalls Bontrager Line Pro Bicycle Pedals Due to Fall Hazard
Jimmy Hack Golf Recalls Golf Swing Trainers Due to Injury Hazard