Octane Fitness Recalls Cross Trainers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Octane Fitness XT-One elliptical cross trainers
Hazard:

The incline lead screw can shear off, causing the foot pedals to drop unexpectedly, resulting in a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 29, 2018
Units:
About 570
Consumer Contact:

 Octane Fitness toll-free at 888-975-1376 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT,  email at customerservice@octanefitness.com, or online at www.octanefitness.com and click on Safety Notices for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Octane Fitness XT- One elliptical cross trainer. “Octane  Fitness” is printed on the rear of the keypad and the side of the cross trainer. The cross trainers measure 33 inches by 99 inches.  These standing elliptical cross trainers were sold in various shades of gray, green and orange. The machines have steel tubing with plastic shrouds and a 10 inch glass capacitive touch screen or a large LED display with integrated capacitive buttons. Only cross trainers with model numbers XT5700 are included in the recall. The model name XTOne is printed on the incline support column.

 
Remedy:

Gym and Fitness Center operators  should immediately stop using these recalled cross trainers and contact Octane Fitness LLC for repair instructions. The firm is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled cross trainers directly.    

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the foot pedal dropping unexpectedly, including one report of a scrape to the knee or leg area.

Sold At:

Specialty fitness stores, distributors and direct sales to commercial clubs and gyms nationwide from August 2015 through November 2017 for between about $8,000 and $10,500.

Importer(s):

Octane Fitness, of Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-734
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
