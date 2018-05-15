  1. Home
NY Thermal Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

Name of product:
NY Thermal (NTI) Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS residential and commercial boilers
Hazard:

The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 15, 2018
Units:
About 16,000 (in addition, about 7,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

NY Thermal at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.NTIboiler.com and click on “Urgent Recall Advisory” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves NY Thermal (NTI) manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name “NTI” printed on the front and were sold in metallic-grey. The Trinity Tft60 through Tft250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Trinity Tft300 through Tft399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name “Slant/Fin” and “CHS” printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. The Slant/Fin CHS-85 through CHS-250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Slant/Fin CHS-300 through CHS-399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. The following model and UPC numbers are included in this recall:

 

Brand Name

Model

UPC

Trinity Tft

Tft60

628233731005

Trinity Tft

Tft85

628233731036

Trinity Tft

Tft110

628233731067

Trinity Tft

Tft155

628233731098

Trinity Tft

Tft175

628233731128

Trinity Tft

Tft200

628233731159

Trinity Tft

Tft250

628233731180

Trinity Tft

Tft300

628233731210

Trinity Tft

Tft340

628233733467

Trinity Tft

Tft399

628233731241

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-85

42541025395

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-110

42541025401

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-155

Not available

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-175

42541025463

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-200

42541025470

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-250

42541025487

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-300

Not available

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-340

Not available

Slant/Fin CHS

CHS-399

42541025500
 
Remedy:

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor of the boiler to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the grommet seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011 through January 2018 for between $5,000 and $14,000.

Manufacturer(s):

NY Thermal Inc., of Canada

Importer(s):

NY Thermal Inc., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
18-157
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
