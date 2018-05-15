NY Thermal Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

Description:

This recall involves NY Thermal (NTI) manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name “NTI” printed on the front and were sold in metallic-grey. The Trinity Tft60 through Tft250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Trinity Tft300 through Tft399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name “Slant/Fin” and “CHS” printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. The Slant/Fin CHS-85 through CHS-250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Slant/Fin CHS-300 through CHS-399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.

The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. The following model and UPC numbers are included in this recall: