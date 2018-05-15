NY Thermal Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Hazard

The grommet seal can reduce in size over time and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard.
NY Thermal at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.NTIboiler.com and click on “Urgent Recall Advisory” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NY Thermal (NTI) manufactured gas boilers sold under the Trinity Tft and Slant/Fin CHS brand names used for residential and commercial use. The Trinity Tft models have the name “NTI” printed on the front and were sold in metallic-grey. The Trinity Tft60 through Tft250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Trinity Tft300 through Tft399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.
The Slant/Fin CHS models have the name “Slant/Fin” and “CHS” printed across the front bottom and were sold in white. The Slant/Fin CHS-85 through CHS-250 model boilers measure 33 inches tall by 20 inches wide. The Slant/Fin CHS-300 through CHS-399 model boilers measure 36 inches tall and 25 inches wide.
The model and UPC numbers are printed on the nameplate located on the right side of the boiler. The following model and UPC numbers are included in this recall:
|
Brand Name
|
Model
|
UPC
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft60
|
628233731005
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft85
|
628233731036
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft110
|
628233731067
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft155
|
628233731098
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft175
|
628233731128
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft200
|
628233731159
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft250
|
628233731180
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft300
|
628233731210
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft340
|
628233733467
|
Trinity Tft
|
Tft399
|
628233731241
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-85
|
42541025395
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-110
|
42541025401
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-155
|
Not available
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-175
|
42541025463
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-200
|
42541025470
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-250
|
42541025487
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-300
|
Not available
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-340
|
Not available
|
Slant/Fin CHS
|
CHS-399
|
42541025500
Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor of the boiler to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
The firm has received three reports of the grommet seal deteriorating or becoming dislodged and the boiler leaking condensation and carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported.
NTI professional wholesalers, heating and plumbing contractors and home appliance wholesalers nationwide from October 2011 through January 2018 for between $5,000 and $14,000.
NY Thermal Inc., of Canada
NY Thermal Inc., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800