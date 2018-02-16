  1. Home
NEMO Equipment Recalls Stargaze Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at REI

Name of product:
Stargaze Recliner chairs
Hazard:

The straps on the chair seats can fail, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 20, 2018
Units:
About 15,500
Consumer Contact:

NEMO Equipment at 800-997-9301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at journey@nemoequipment.com or online at www.nemoequipment.com and click on Recall Safety Information for more details or https://www.nemoequipment.com/stargaze-recall/

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Stargaze Recliner, Stargaze Recliner Low, and Stargaze Recliner Luxury lifestyle camping chairs. These portable swinging and reclining outdoor chairs have an aluminum frame and black and gray monofilament mesh seat, and weigh between five and seven pounds. They were sold in four colors: birch leaf green, graphite, verdigris (teal) and Sedona (red). They come in a black, padded carrying case, and are used as a portable seat for camping and outdoor activities. The model name is printed on the pocket on the inside right side of the seat. The NEMO name and logo is attached to the back of the seat as a stitched logo.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact NEMO Equipment for a free replacement chair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a chair breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

REI from October 2017 through December 2017 for between $180 to $220.

Manufacturer(s):

NEMO Equipment of Dover, N.H.

Importer(s):

NEMO Equipment of Dover, N.H.

Distributor(s):

NEMO Equipment of Dover, N.H.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-102
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

