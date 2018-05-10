  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Munchkin Recalls Waterpede Bath Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Waterpede™ children’s bath toys
Hazard:

The bath toy can break apart exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 10, 2018
Units:
About 72,000
Consumer Contact:

Munchkin toll-free at 877-242-3134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.munchkin.com , click on Help at the bottom of the page and then Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Munchkin’s Waterpede bath toys. The one piece multi-colored Centipede -shaped toy allows water to be scooped from the top, and flows through the chambers of bottom. The bath toy is 100% plastic and is for children six months and up.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the bath toy away from young children and contact Munchkin for a free replacement bath toy of comparable value.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the toy breaking apart and exposing small beads. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Babies R Us, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at munchkin.com from September 2015 through January 2018 for between $5 and $7.

Importer(s):

Munchkin Inc., of Van Nuys, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-153
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Wild & Wolf Recalls Petit Collage Children’s Toy Xylophones Due to Choking Hazard
Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot
Radio Flyer Recalls Electric Wagons Due to Injury Hazard
VTech Recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles Due to Injury Hazard
VTech Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard