Mountain Warehouse Recalls Children’s Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

The water bottle’s spout can detach, exposing a small ring, posing a choking hazard to children.
Mountain Warehouse toll-free at 866-313-2493 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at mailto:info@mountainwarehouse.com or online at www.mountainwarehouse.com and click on “product recall” link at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a plastic 350ml children’s water bottle. The water bottles come with a screw on solid color top with a pop up straw and handle. A barcode is printed on the price sticker located at the bottom of it. The water bottles were sold in multiple colors and prints including: tractors, hedgehogs, sharks, fish and horses. Only these water bottles are included in the recall.
|
Water Bottle color/prin
|
Barcode
|
Blue lid with tractor print
|
5052776381048
|
Yellow lid with hedgehog print
|
5052776412063
|
Pale Blue lid with shark print
|
5057634043526
|
Turquoise lid with fish print
|
5057634043533
|
Pink lid with horse print
|
5052776381031
Consumers should immediately stop using the water bottles, take them away from young children and contact Mountain Warehouse for a full refund.
None reported
Mountain Warehouse stores nationwide and online at www.mountainwarehouse.com/us from July 2017 through September 2018 for about $10.
Dayu Household Products Company, of China
Mountain Warehouse, of Wilmington, Del.
Mountain Warehouse, of London, England
