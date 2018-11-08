  1. Home
Mountain Warehouse Recalls Children’s Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

Children’s water bottles
The water bottle’s spout can detach, exposing a small ring, posing a choking hazard to children.

Refund
November 8, 2018
About 1,000
Mountain Warehouse toll-free at 866-313-2493 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at mailto:info@mountainwarehouse.com or online at www.mountainwarehouse.com and click on “product recall” link at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

This recall involves a plastic 350ml children’s water bottle. The water bottles come with a screw on solid color top with a pop up straw and handle. A barcode is printed on the price sticker located at the bottom of it. The water bottles were sold in multiple colors and prints including: tractors, hedgehogs, sharks, fish and horses. Only these water bottles are included in the recall.

Blue lid with tractor print

5052776381048

Yellow lid with hedgehog print

5052776412063

Pale Blue lid with shark print

5057634043526

Turquoise lid with fish print

5057634043533

Pink lid with horse print

5052776381031
 
Consumers should immediately stop using the water bottles, take them away from young children and contact Mountain Warehouse for a full refund.

None reported 

Mountain Warehouse stores nationwide and online at www.mountainwarehouse.com/us from July 2017 through September 2018 for about $10.

Dayu Household Products Company, of China

Mountain Warehouse, of Wilmington, Del.

Mountain Warehouse, of London, England

China
19-032
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
