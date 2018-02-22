Monster Moto Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel tank venting system can leak, posing a fire hazard.
Monster Moto toll-free at 888-698-3508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recalls@monstermoto.com or online at www.monstermoto.com and click on Recalls for more information or directly at www.monstermoto.com/recalls .
Recall Details
This recall involves model “MM-B212” off-road mini bikes. The recalled bikes have a black powder-coated, gusset-reinforced, welded tube steel frame. Attached to the frame are two pneumatic tires with steel rims that measure 19 inches by 7 inches, a front fork with shocks, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and a head light. The bikes are powered by a pull start self-contained 212cc, 7.5 hp gas engine and have a retractable kick stand. The mini bikes weigh 164 pounds and measure 64 inches long by 32.5 inches wide by 36 inches tall. There are two circular “MM 212” decals on the pull start and the transmission cover located on the left and right side of the bikes, a “Monster Moto” decal on the left and right shock absorbers, and an “MM 212” and Monster Moto logo on the left and right frame gussets.
Consumers should immediately stop using the mini bikes and contact Monster Moto for a free repair kit or to arrange a free repair at an authorized repair center.
The firm has received 38 reports of gasoline leaks. No injuries or fires have been reported.
Mills Fleet Farm, True Value and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and MonsterMoto.com from October 2017 through January 2018 for between $800 and $850.
Monster Moto LLC, of Ruston, La.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800