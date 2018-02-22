  1. Home
Monster Moto Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Monster Moto Classic 212cc mini bikes
Hazard:

The fuel tank venting system can leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 22, 2018
Units:
About 1,800
Consumer Contact:

Monster Moto toll-free at 888-698-3508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recalls@monstermoto.com or online at www.monstermoto.com and click on Recalls for more information or directly at www.monstermoto.com/recalls .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model “MM-B212” off-road mini bikes. The recalled bikes have a black powder-coated, gusset-reinforced, welded tube steel frame. Attached to the frame are two pneumatic tires with steel rims that measure 19 inches by 7 inches, a front fork with shocks, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and a head light. The bikes are powered by a pull start self-contained 212cc, 7.5 hp gas engine and have a retractable kick stand. The mini bikes weigh 164 pounds and measure 64 inches long by 32.5 inches wide by 36 inches tall. There are two circular “MM 212” decals on the pull start and the transmission cover located on the left and right side of the bikes, a “Monster Moto” decal on the left and right shock absorbers, and an “MM 212” and Monster Moto logo on the left and right frame gussets.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the mini bikes and contact Monster Moto for a free repair kit or to arrange a free repair at an authorized repair center.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 38 reports of gasoline leaks. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Sold At:

Mills Fleet Farm, True Value and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and MonsterMoto.com from October 2017 through January 2018 for between $800 and $850.

Manufacturer(s):

Monster Moto LLC, of Ruston, La.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-106
