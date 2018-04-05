Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store

When the unit is being charged, it can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
The Container Store toll-free at 888-266-8246 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT anytime, via email at contain@containerstore.com or online at www.containerstore.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Re-fuel by Digipower Grab and Go Family Pack portable power bank charging stations. The power bank charger is a self-contained energy source used to charge cell phones and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available. The unit consists of three (black, gray and green) 2600 mAh re-chargeable lithium-ion battery chargers that sit on a recharging docking station. Each power bank is oval in shape and measures approximately 3.75 inches long by 1.25 inches high by 0.75 inches wide. “re-fuel by DIGIPOWER” is printed on each power bank. Item number RF-TRIP is printed on the bottom of the charging station.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging stations and contact The Container Store for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
The firm has received five reports of power bank charging stations overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.
The Container Store stores nationwide from October 2017 through February 2018 for about $40.
Mizco International Inc., of Avenel, N.J
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800