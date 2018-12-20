Miles Industries Recalls Gas Fireplaces Due to Burn Hazard

The trim around the fireplaces can leak hot exhaust air, posing a burn hazard.
Miles Industries toll-free at 866-420-3360 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at h5@valorfireplaces.com or online at www.valorfireplaces.com and click on “H5 Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Valor H5 gas fireplaces fueled by either natural gas or propane gas. The recalled fireplaces were sold in six different trim options and are a fully enclosed rectangular sheet metal box with a shatter resistant glass front. They were sold with a mesh barrier screen that was installed in front of the glass. The fireplace exhaust is vented to the outside through a ventilation duct. The model number and serial number are printed on a rating sheet behind the trim.
|
Model Number
|
Product Name
|
Serial Number Range
|
1100 Natural Gas
|
Valor H5 Gas Fireplace
|
1100N10000 – 1100N12173
|
1100 Propane Gas
|
Valor H5 Gas Fireplace
|
1100P20000 – 1100P21132
|
1150 Natural Gas
|
Valor H5 Gas Fireplace
|
1150N10000 – 1150N11448
|
1150 Propane Gas
|
Valor H5 Gas Fireplace
|
1150P20000 – 1150P20822
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact Miles Industries to schedule a free repair.
Miles Industries has received one report of mantle charring. No injuries have been reported.
Northeast Hearth & Home, Sutter Home & Hearth, Wallace's Stove & Fireplace Hearth stores and other stores nationwide and online from June 2014 through March 2018 for about $5,500.
Miles Industries Ltd., of Canada
