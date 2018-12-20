  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Miles Industries Recalls Gas Fireplaces Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Valor H5 gas fireplaces
Hazard:

The trim around the fireplaces can leak hot exhaust air, posing a burn hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 20, 2018
Units:
About 1,000 (in addition, about 1,900 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Miles Industries toll-free at 866-420-3360 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at h5@valorfireplaces.com or online at www.valorfireplaces.com and click on “H5 Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Valor H5 gas fireplaces fueled by either natural gas or propane gas. The recalled fireplaces were sold in six different trim options and are a fully enclosed rectangular sheet metal box with a shatter resistant glass front. They were sold with a mesh barrier screen that was installed in front of the glass. The fireplace exhaust is vented to the outside through a ventilation duct. The model number and serial number are printed on a rating sheet behind the trim.

Model Number

Product Name

Serial Number Range

1100 Natural Gas

Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

1100N10000 – 1100N12173

1100 Propane Gas

Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

1100P20000 – 1100P21132

1150 Natural Gas

Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

1150N10000 – 1150N11448

1150 Propane Gas

Valor H5 Gas Fireplace

1150P20000 – 1150P20822
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact Miles Industries to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Miles Industries has received one report of mantle charring. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Northeast Hearth & Home, Sutter Home & Hearth, Wallace's Stove & Fireplace Hearth stores and other stores nationwide and online from June 2014 through March 2018 for about $5,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Miles Industries Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
19-056
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise