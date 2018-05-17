  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Creatology® pottery wheel kits
Hazard:

The battery compartment in the pottery wheel kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 17, 2018
Units:
About 263,000
Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves pottery wheel kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology®. The 16-piece kit includes a battery operated pottery wheel, 2 bags of clay, 4 molding tools, 6 paints, 2 paint brushes, and a sponge. The recalled pottery wheel kits are blue and have SKU number 078859 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the back of the box.

 

SKU Number

UPC codes

078859

0400100663462,

0042409006603,

0042409006702,

0042409006757,

0069545670017,

0886946767692
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pottery wheel kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of overheating, and one report of a fire in the battery compartment in the pottery wheel kits. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018 for about $25.

Distributor(s):

Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-159
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard
Coldwater Creek Recalls Snow Globes Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Sargent Art Recalls Craft Paints Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria
United Pet Group Recalls Top Fin Power Filters for Aquariums
IKEA Recalls Toy Drums and Drumstick Sets