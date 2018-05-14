  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
3-Tier Haunted Townhouse candle holders
Hazard:

The candle holder can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 15, 2018
Units:
About 10,000 (In addition, about 830 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Michaels private brand Ashland® 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders. The candle holders were sold in black, measure about 20 inches tall by 7 inches wide by 5 inches deep and have two columns of three vertically stacked candle holders. Only 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders with SKU number 513180 and UPC code 886946019340 printed on a hangtag are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of tea light candles igniting the candle holder. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Michaels stores nationwide from July 2017 through November 2017 for about $30.

Distributor(s):

Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-158
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Primark Recalls Decorative Cushions Due to Fire Hazard
Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Light Sets Due to Laceration Hazard
Spirit Halloween Recalls Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Marshall Hat with Flashlight Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
H-E-B Recalls Halogen Lightbulbs Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards
Shop LC Recalls Electric Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)