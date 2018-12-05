  1. Home
Meijer Recalls Children’s Hooded Jackets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Falls Creek Kids infant and toddler hoodies
Hazard:

The zipper slider can detach from the hoodie, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 6, 2018
Units:
About 25,000
Consumer Contact:

Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.Meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Falls Creek Kids branded children’s zip up hoodies sold in five color styles in sizes 12M,18M, 24M, 2T,3T 4T and 5T. “Falls Creek Kids” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar. The tracking number is printed on a sewn-in label on the inner side seam.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

Sizes

Tracking Number

Color/Style

Falls Creek Kids zip up hoodies

12M, 18M, 24M, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T

“MAY 2018 17677,”

“MAY 2018 17506,” or “AUGUST 2018 17932”
 

navy with white and orange striped sleeves

teal with white and navy striped sleeves

gray with a football play graphic

olive green with a bear graphic

gray girl’s hoodie with ruffled trim
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled hoodies away from children, stop using them and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Meijer has received one report of the zipper slider body and pull detaching from a hoodie. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Meijer stores nationwide from June 2018 through October 2018 for about $14.

Importer(s):

Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Wholesale Merchandisers LLC, of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-044
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
