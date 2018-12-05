Meijer Recalls Children’s Hooded Jackets Due to Choking Hazard

The zipper slider can detach from the hoodie, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Recall Details
This recall involves Falls Creek Kids branded children’s zip up hoodies sold in five color styles in sizes 12M,18M, 24M, 2T,3T 4T and 5T. “Falls Creek Kids” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar. The tracking number is printed on a sewn-in label on the inner side seam.
|
Product
|
Sizes
|
Tracking Number
|
Color/Style
|
Falls Creek Kids zip up hoodies
|
12M, 18M, 24M, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T
|
“MAY 2018 17677,”
“MAY 2018 17506,” or “AUGUST 2018 17932”
|
navy with white and orange striped sleeves
|
teal with white and navy striped sleeves
|
gray with a football play graphic
|
olive green with a bear graphic
|
gray girl’s hoodie with ruffled trim
Consumers should immediately take the recalled hoodies away from children, stop using them and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund.
Meijer has received one report of the zipper slider body and pull detaching from a hoodie. No injuries have been reported.
Meijer stores nationwide from June 2018 through October 2018 for about $14.
Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Wholesale Merchandisers LLC, of Grand Rapids, Mich.
