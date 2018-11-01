MCS Industries Recalls Glacier Bay Medicine Cabinets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at The Home Depot

The mirror can detach from the medicine cabinet door, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
This recall involves Glacier Bay bi-view medicine cabinets. The medicine cabinets are 30 inches wide x 26 inches high and contain a silver beveled mirror. Only medicine cabinets that have one-piece, plastic brackets for the inside shelves are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled medicine cabinets and contact MCS for instructions on sending the product back to MCS free of charge and receiving a free replacement. MCS is contacting all known purchasers directly.
MCS has received 94 reports of mirrors detaching and breaking, including two reports of lacerations to hands and fingers and six reports of property damage.
The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from January 2018 through August 2018 for about $185.
MCS Industries Inc. of Easton, Pa.
