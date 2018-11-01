  1. Home
MCS Industries Recalls Glacier Bay Medicine Cabinets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at The Home Depot

Name of product:
Glacier Bay Bi-View medicine cabinets
Hazard:

The mirror can detach from the medicine cabinet door, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 1, 2018
Units:
About 15,400
Consumer Contact:

MCS Industries at 800-833-3058 (select option 6)  from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email recalls@mcsframe.com or online at www.mcsframes.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Glacier Bay bi-view medicine cabinets.  The medicine cabinets are 30 inches wide x 26 inches high and contain a silver beveled mirror.  Only  medicine cabinets that have one-piece, plastic brackets for the inside shelves are included in this recall.   

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled medicine cabinets and contact MCS for instructions on sending the product back to MCS free of charge and receiving a free replacement. MCS is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

MCS has received 94 reports of mirrors detaching and breaking, including two reports of lacerations to hands and fingers and six reports of property damage.

Sold Exclusively At:

The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from January 2018 through August 2018 for about $185. 

Importer(s):

MCS Industries Inc. of Easton, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-028
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

