Marker Recalls Kingpin Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard

The steel pins in the toe unit can break and reduce the release force of the binding, causing a fall hazard.
Marker USA at 800-453-3862 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at kingpin.exchange@mdv-usa.com or online at https://www.marker.net/en-us/ and click on More Info in the recall section for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involve s 2017-2018 Kingpin models 10 and 13 ski binding, with a black body and gold or copper accent coloring. The bindings are used with alpine touring ski boots with metal pintech inserts in the toe of each boot. The recalled toe units have heel units with serial numbers on the back in the following ranges: Kingpin 10 (337804 – 418632) and Kingpin 13 (337798 – 411728).
|
Model Number
|
Product Name
|
Accent Color
|
7733R1MA
|
KINGPIN 10; 75 - 100 mm
|
gold
|
7733R1MB
|
KINGPIN 10; 100 - 125 mm
|
gold
|
7933R1MA
|
KINGPIN 13; 75 - 100 mm
|
gold
|
7734R1MA
|
KINGPIN 10 Demo; 75 - 100 mm
|
gold
|
7934R1MB
|
KINGPIN 13 Demo; 100 - 125 mm
|
gold
|
7933R1MB
|
KINGPIN 13; 100 - 125 mm
|
gold
|
7733S1MA
|
KINGPIN 10; 75 - 100 mm
|
copper
|
7733S1MB
|
KINGPIN 10; 100 - 125 mm
|
copper
|
7933S1MA
|
KINGPIN 13; 75 - 100 mm
|
copper
|
7933S1MB
|
KINGPIN 13; 100 - 125 mm
|
copper
|
7734S1MA
|
KINGPIN 10 Demo; 75 - 100 mm
|
copper
|
7934S1MB
|
KINGPIN 13 Demo; 100 - 125 mm
|
copper
Consumers should immediately stop using these bindings and return them to a Marker authorized retailer to obtain a free replacement toe unit. Consumers should bring their boots to be sure their bindings are adjusted correctly.
None reported
Specialty ski and backcountry equipment stores nationwide and online at evo.com, backcountry.com, and theskimonster.com from March 2017 through April 2018 for between $500 and $650.
Marker CZ, of Czech Republic
Marker USA, of Lebanon, N.H.
