Marker Recalls Kingpin Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Kingpin 10 and Kingpin 13 alpine touring ski bindings
Hazard:

The steel pins in the toe unit can break and reduce the release force of the binding, causing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 9, 2018
Units:
About 4,100 (in addition, about 2,200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Marker USA at 800-453-3862 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at kingpin.exchange@mdv-usa.com or online at https://www.marker.net/en-us/ and click on More Info in the recall section for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involve s 2017-2018 Kingpin models 10 and 13 ski binding, with a black body and gold or copper accent coloring. The bindings are used with alpine touring ski boots with metal pintech inserts in the toe of each boot. The recalled toe units have heel units with serial numbers on the back in the following ranges: Kingpin 10 (337804 – 418632) and Kingpin 13 (337798 – 411728).

 

Model Number

Product Name

Accent Color

7733R1MA

KINGPIN 10; 75 - 100 mm

gold

7733R1MB

KINGPIN 10; 100 - 125 mm

gold

7933R1MA

KINGPIN 13; 75 - 100 mm

gold

7734R1MA

KINGPIN 10 Demo; 75 - 100 mm

gold

7934R1MB

KINGPIN 13 Demo; 100 - 125 mm

gold

7933R1MB

KINGPIN 13; 100 - 125 mm

gold

7733S1MA

KINGPIN 10; 75 - 100 mm

copper

7733S1MB

KINGPIN 10; 100 - 125 mm

copper

7933S1MA

KINGPIN 13; 75 - 100 mm

copper

7933S1MB

KINGPIN 13; 100 - 125 mm

copper

7734S1MA

KINGPIN 10 Demo; 75 - 100 mm

copper

7934S1MB

KINGPIN 13 Demo; 100 - 125 mm

copper

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using these bindings and return them to a Marker authorized retailer to obtain a free replacement toe unit. Consumers should bring their boots to be sure their bindings are adjusted correctly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Specialty ski and backcountry equipment stores nationwide and online at evo.com, backcountry.com, and theskimonster.com from March 2017 through April 2018 for between $500 and $650.

Manufacturer(s):

Marker CZ, of Czech Republic

Importer(s):

Marker USA, of Lebanon, N.H.

Manufactured In:
Czech Republic
Recall number:
19-006
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
