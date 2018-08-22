  1. Home
Manhattan Toy Recalls Toy Planes Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Pull-Back Speedy Jets
Hazard:

The rubber tires can separate from the wheels, posing a choking hazard for young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 23, 2018
Units:
About 5,100 (In addition, about 930 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT on Friday, or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recalls Information” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

Th e Pull-Back Speedy Jet is a wooden toy airplane with a blue painted body, natural wood wings and plastic wheels with black rubber tires. The toy has a pull-back feature that propels the plane forward. The model number and lot code are printed on the bottom of the plane. The recall only includes toy planes with lot code 155400 EJ.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the rubber tires separating from the wheels. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Small independent stores from August 2017 through June 2018 for about $8.

Importer(s):

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Distributor(s):

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-206
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

