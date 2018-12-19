  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Manhattan Toy Recalls Children’s Books Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Children’s soft books
Hazard:

A metal grommet used to attach a fabric flap to a page in the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 19, 2018
Units:
About 1,180 (in addition, about 20 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves “Find the Bear” soft fabric books with a variety of fabric flaps sewn or attached to the pages. The front cover has blue and purple horizontal stripes and a panda bear’s face sewn on. The Manhattan Toy logo is printed on a sewn-in label on the side of the book. Lot code “208150 AJ” is printed on another sewn-in label.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled books away from children, stop using them and return it to the place of purchase or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Manhattan Toy has received one report of the metal grommet detaching from the page. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent specialty retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Manhattantoy.com and other websites from March 2017 through July 2018 for about $18.

Importer(s):

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Distributor(s):

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-054
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

The Children’s Place Recalls Infant Snowsuits Due to Choking Hazard
The Company Store Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
LÍLLÉbaby Recalls Baby Carriers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Children’s Toy Instrument Sets Recalled Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Made by Creative Sto and Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
i play Recalls Infant Rattles Due to Choking Hazard