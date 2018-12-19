Manhattan Toy Recalls Children’s Books Due to Choking Hazard

A metal grommet used to attach a fabric flap to a page in the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “Find the Bear” soft fabric books with a variety of fabric flaps sewn or attached to the pages. The front cover has blue and purple horizontal stripes and a panda bear’s face sewn on. The Manhattan Toy logo is printed on a sewn-in label on the side of the book. Lot code “208150 AJ” is printed on another sewn-in label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled books away from children, stop using them and return it to the place of purchase or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.
Manhattan Toy has received one report of the metal grommet detaching from the page. No injuries have been reported.
Independent specialty retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Manhattantoy.com and other websites from March 2017 through July 2018 for about $18.
The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.
