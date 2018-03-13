  1. Home
MAAX Spas Recalls Hot Tubs and Swim Spas Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Maax Spas hot tubs and swim spas
Hazard:

The UV generator inside the hot tub and swim spa can ignite while in use, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 13, 2018
Units:
About 550 in the U.S. (In addition, about 630 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

MAAX Spas at 800-413-2704 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arizona local time, Monday through Friday, email at duvrepair@maaxspas.com or online at www.maaxspas.com or www.deltaUVrepair.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves MAAX Spas hot tubs and swim spas containing a Delta UV generator.  The generator is used to sanitize the water and plumbing inside the hot tub or swim spa.  The generator’s model number is EA-4H-5.  The model numbers for the hot tubs and swim spas are: 461; 470; 471; 472; 480; 481; 482; 780; 781; 5200; 5300; 5400; 5600; 7000; 7500; 8000; 8500; 9000; DT6; ENV; ES; ESX; GRD; LT6; MON; MT6; NUG; PRS; RB4; RL4; RS1; RS2; XB4; XL4; XSD; XSL; XSP; and XSR.  The model name is the first 3 or 4 digits of the hot tub or swim spa serial number, and is engraved into a silver plate on the lower right or lower left corner of the front side of the hot tub or swim spa.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the hot tubs and swim spas and contact a MAAX Spas’ dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Maax Spas has received six reports of generators in the affected hot tubs and swim spas igniting and causing damage to the generators and surrounding hot tub or swim spa components. There have been no reports of injuries.

Sold At:

Independent hot tub and swim spa retailers nationwide, from  January 2012 through July 2015.  Hot tubs were sold for about $4,000 to $15,000.  Swim spas were sold for about $16,000 to $30,000.  

Manufacturer(s):

MAAX Spas Industries Corp., Chandler, Arizona

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-120
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
