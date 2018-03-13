MAAX Spas Recalls Hot Tubs and Swim Spas Due to Fire Hazard

The UV generator inside the hot tub and swim spa can ignite while in use, posing a fire hazard.
MAAX Spas at 800-413-2704 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arizona local time, Monday through Friday, email at duvrepair@maaxspas.com or online at www.maaxspas.com or www.deltaUVrepair.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves MAAX Spas hot tubs and swim spas containing a Delta UV generator. The generator is used to sanitize the water and plumbing inside the hot tub or swim spa. The generator’s model number is EA-4H-5. The model numbers for the hot tubs and swim spas are: 461; 470; 471; 472; 480; 481; 482; 780; 781; 5200; 5300; 5400; 5600; 7000; 7500; 8000; 8500; 9000; DT6; ENV; ES; ESX; GRD; LT6; MON; MT6; NUG; PRS; RB4; RL4; RS1; RS2; XB4; XL4; XSD; XSL; XSP; and XSR. The model name is the first 3 or 4 digits of the hot tub or swim spa serial number, and is engraved into a silver plate on the lower right or lower left corner of the front side of the hot tub or swim spa.
Consumers should immediately stop using the hot tubs and swim spas and contact a MAAX Spas’ dealer for a free repair.
Maax Spas has received six reports of generators in the affected hot tubs and swim spas igniting and causing damage to the generators and surrounding hot tub or swim spa components. There have been no reports of injuries.
Independent hot tub and swim spa retailers nationwide, from January 2012 through July 2015. Hot tubs were sold for about $4,000 to $15,000. Swim spas were sold for about $16,000 to $30,000.
MAAX Spas Industries Corp., Chandler, Arizona
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800