Lumber Liquidators Recalls 5-Gallon Buckets Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

Young children can fall into buckets and drown. The buckets do not have the required cautionary label warning of the drowning risk posed to young children.
Lumber Liquidators at 800-366-4204 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Sunday or online at www.lumberliquidators.com and click on Quality Commitment for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a 5-gallon yellow plastic mixing bucket with LL Pro+ and Lumber Liquidators printed on the outside of the buckets. The buckets have the SKU #10043866 printed on the product label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled buckets, keep them away from young children and contact Lumber Liquidators for instructions on receiving the required warning label to be placed on the bucket. Lumber Liquidators is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Lumber Liquidators stores nationwide and online at www.lumberliquidators.com from June 2018 through August 2018 for about $3.
Zhejiang Focus-On Import & Export, of Binjiang District, China
Lumber Liquidators Services LLC, of Toano, Va.
