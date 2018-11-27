  1. Home
Lumber Liquidators Recalls 5-Gallon Buckets Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
5-Gallon mixing buckets
Hazard:

Young children can fall into buckets and drown. The buckets do not have the required cautionary label warning of the drowning risk posed to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 27, 2018
Units:
About 22,700
Consumer Contact:

Lumber Liquidators at 800-366-4204 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Sunday or online at www.lumberliquidators.com and click on Quality Commitment for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a 5-gallon yellow plastic mixing bucket with LL Pro+ and Lumber Liquidators printed on the outside of the buckets. The buckets have the SKU #10043866 printed on the product label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled buckets, keep them away from young children and contact  Lumber Liquidators for instructions on receiving the required warning label to be placed on the bucket.  Lumber Liquidators is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Lumber Liquidators stores nationwide and online at www.lumberliquidators.com from June 2018 through August 2018 for about $3.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang Focus-On Import & Export, of Binjiang District, China

Importer(s):

Lumber Liquidators Services LLC, of Toano, Va.

Distributor(s):

Lumber Liquidators Services LLC, of Toano, Va.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-719
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
