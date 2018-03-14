Louis Garneau Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.
Louis Garneau at 800-448-1984 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.garneau.com/us/en/ and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Louis Garneau Course Helmets with model number LG1261 printed on the inside of the helmet. “Garneau,” “Course” and “LG” are printed on both sides of the recalled bicycle helmets. They were sold in matte black and matte fluo yellow. The manufacturer’s date and serial number are printed on a sticker inside the helmet.
Only lot and serial numbers listed below are included in the recall.
|
Helmet Lot/Manufacturer’s Date
|
Serial Number Range
|
2016-09
|
712713 to 712955
|
2016-09
|
713088 to 713195
|
2016-09
|
713298 to 713783
|
2016-09
|
713859 to 713948
|
2016-09
|
714284 to 714433
|
2015-11
|
719591 to 719740
|
2015-09
|
716198 to 716560
|
2015-09
|
716621 to 717010
|
2015-09
|
717122 to 718070
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Louis Garneau for instructions on how to receive a free replacement helmet.
None reported
Authorized bicycle dealers nationwide from December 2015 through January 2018 for between $180 and $240.
Strategic Sports Limited, of China
Louis Garneau USA Inc., of Derby, Vt.
