Louis Garneau Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of product:
Bicycle helmets
Hazard:

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 15, 2018
Units:
About 650 in the U.S. (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

Louis Garneau at 800-448-1984 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.garneau.com/us/en/ and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Louis Garneau Course Helmets with model number LG1261 printed on the inside of the helmet. “Garneau,” “Course” and “LG” are printed on both sides of the recalled bicycle helmets. They were sold in matte black and matte fluo yellow. The manufacturer’s date and serial number are printed on a sticker inside the helmet. 

Only lot and serial numbers listed below are included in the recall.

 

Helmet Lot/Manufacturer’s Date

Serial Number Range

2016-09

712713 to 712955

2016-09

713088 to 713195

2016-09

713298 to 713783 

2016-09

713859 to 713948 

2016-09

714284 to 714433 

2015-11

719591 to 719740

2015-09

716198 to 716560 

2015-09

716621 to 717010

2015-09

717122 to 718070

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Louis Garneau for instructions on how to receive a free replacement helmet. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized bicycle dealers nationwide from December 2015 through January 2018 for between $180 and $240.

Manufacturer(s):

Strategic Sports Limited, of China 

Importer(s):

Louis Garneau USA Inc., of Derby, Vt.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-125
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

