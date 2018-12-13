Lotus Foods Recalls Ramen Noodle Soup Cups Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The paper soup cup’s labeling incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking, posing fire and burn hazards.
Lotus Foods toll-free at 866-330-4390 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.lotusfoods.com and click on the noodle soup cup recall banner or www.lotusfoods.com/noodle-cup-safety-recall/ for more information.
Recall Details
The product involves Lotus Foods two ounce ramen noodle soups packaged in paper cups that are not microwave safe. The recalled soup cups contain organic brown rice noodles and were sold in three flavors; red miso rice ramen noodle soup, masala curry rice ramen noodle soup and tom yum rice noodle soup. The UPC code is printed on the back side of the cup to the left of the front panel.
|
Soup Flavor
|
Cup Color
|
UPC Code
|
Red Miso Rice Ramen Noodle Soup
|
red
|
7 08953 65101 9
|
Masala Curry Rice Ramen Noodle Soup
|
purple
|
7 08953 65102 6
|
Tom Yum Rice Ramen Noodle Soup
|
green
|
7 08953 65103 3
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soup cups and contact Lotus Foods for a coupon for a replacement product.
Lotus Foods has received 12 reports of the soup cups becoming extremely hot and/or sparking or catching fire during microwaving, including one report of a minor burn. Reported damage has been limited to the noodle cups.
Whole Foods Market stores and other independent natural and specialty stores nationwide, Safeway stores in Northern California and online at Amazon.com and Lotusfoods.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $2.50.
Lotus Foods Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
