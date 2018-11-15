LÍLLÉbaby Recalls Baby Carriers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The sliding chest-clip strap can detach from the shoulder strap, posing a fall hazard to the child in the carrier.
LÍLLÉbaby toll-free at 855-554-5531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@lillebaby.com or online at www.lillebaby.com and click on the Safety link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LÍLLÉbaby Active series baby carriers. These carriers can be worn by the caregiver with the baby strapped into the front or back position. The recalled carriers are the Active Series-Pro 6 in 1 in Space Dye Cobalt and Space Dye Grey and the Active All Seasons in Slate. Each carrier has a yellow colored tag on the front neck support, outside of the carrier and on the back, chest clip pad, both of which have “LÍLLÉ” printed in black lettering and “baby” printed in white lettering on the label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact LÍLLÉbaby to receive a free replacement baby carrier and a full refund. All known purchasers will be notified directly about the recall.
The firm has received three reports of the chest straps detaching from the carrier, including one child that fell out of the carrier. No injuries have been reported.
LILLEbaby.com and Amazon.com from September 2018 through October 2018 for about $160.
LÍLLÉbaby, LLC, of Golden, Colo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800