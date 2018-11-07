Lifetone Technology Recalls Bedside Fire Alarm and Clocks Due to Failure to Fully Alert Consumers to a Fire

The bedside fire alarm and clock can fail to operate and fully alert consumers to a fire.
Lifetone Technology at 800-648-7923 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.lifetonesafety.com and click on the Product Safety tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lifetone HLAC151 Bedside Fire Alarm and Clock with serial numbers ranging from AC160600001 through AC160604102 and AC170100001 through AC170106030 only. The serial number is printed on the left side of the silver sticker on the bottom of the unit. The bedside alarm and clock is an assistive alerting device intended for in-home use by individuals with hearing loss. The alarm detects the T3 emergency signal given by existing smoke alarms. When the T3 signal from a smoke alarm is detected, the alarm signals at a lower frequency, which may be better heard by individuals with mild to severe hearing loss. The alarm also gives spoken emergency signals “FIRE GET OUT” in both English and Spanish. Defective units continue to sound a low frequency emergency audio signal and spoken signal “FIRE GET OUT” in English and Spanish but the optional bed shaker, if attached, will not operate. The white, rectangle clock measures 8.5 inches wide by 4.2 inches high by 4.5 inches wide. The fire alarm and clock has “Lifetone” printed on the front of the unit and a digital display with the date, time and type of emergency. There is a large black dome-shaped microphone on the top left of the alarm.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product if the digital display is not working and contact Lifetone Technology to receive a prepaid label for the return of the alarms and instructions on receiving a free replacement alarm.
Lifetone has received 77 reports of alarms with a blank screen. No injuries have been reported.
Online at www.lifetonesafety.com for about $215 and installed by fire departments and the American Red Cross nationwide from November 2016 through September 2018.
IDT International Limited, of China
Lifetone Technology Inc., of Oklahoma City, Okla.
