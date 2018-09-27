  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Life Fitness Recalls PowerMill Climber Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
PowerMill climbers
Hazard:

Electrical arcing can occur if liquid enters the power receptacle at the front of the climbers, resulting in sparking and smoking, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 27, 2018
Units:
About 11,800
Consumer Contact:

Life Fitness toll-free at 877-423-3253 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at upgradesupport@lifefitness.com or go online at www.lifefitness.com and click the “Product Warranty Information” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Life Fitness PowerMill climbers models PMA, PFB, PMD, PFD, PMH, and PFH. The model letters appear at the front of the serial number on the bottom right of the unit, on the inside of the “step-up” support. The climbers were manufactured and distributed from 2014 through 2018.  Life Fitness is printed on the side panels of the machines.  The climber machines have a moving mechanical staircase (similar to an escalator) with rotating steps between two handrails.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerMill climbers and contact Life Fitness for instructions on receiving a free repair. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of the PowerMill climbers smoking and sparking, resulting in fire and property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Through Life Fitness direct sales representatives and fitness equipment dealers to commercial fitness facilities from July 2014 to August 2018 for between $9,000 and $12,000.                        

Manufacturer(s):

Life Fitness, of Rosemont, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Life Fitness, of Rosemont, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-235
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Life Fitness Recalls PowerMill Climber Due to Fire Hazard
CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
Provata Health Recalls Promotional Activity Trackers Due to Burn Hazard
Titan Recalls Weight Lifting Safety Straps Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)