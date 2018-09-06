  1. Home
Lester Electrical Recalls Links Series Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Links Series chargers models 28080, 28090 and 28100
Hazard:

The control board can fail and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 6, 2018
Units:
About 19,000
Consumer Contact:

Lester Electrical at 800-295-2086 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@lesterelectrical.com or online at www.lesterelectrical.com and click on “Service & Support” and then “Links Series Field Action” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Links Series chargers with model numbers 28080, 28090 or 28100. The chargers are used with golf carts. The recalled chargers are black or aluminum and measure approximately 11 inches long by 8 ¾ inches wide by 9 ½ inches tall. “Lester Electrical” and “Links Series” are printed on the front of the recalled chargers along with a picture of a golfer. The recalled chargers were manufactured between week 29 of 2014 and week 48 of 2016. The date code is embedded in the serial number as the first four digits with the first and second digits representing the week and the third and fourth digits representing the year. The serial and model numbers are printed on the ratings label on the back of the charger.

 

Model Numbers

Serial Number Range

28080

2914XXXXX through 4816XXXXX

28090

28100

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Lester Electrical to receive a free replacement control board or schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of failed control boards that showed signs of overheating or burning. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Direct from Lester Electrical and distributors and online at www.GolfCartGarage.com from July 2014 through November 2016 for about $400.

Manufacturer(s):

Lester Electrical, of Lincoln, Neb.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-217
