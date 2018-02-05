Lenovo Recalls ThinkPad Laptops Due to Fire Hazard

An unfastened screw can damage the battery causing ovearheating, posing a fire hazard.
Lenovo Services at 800-426-7378, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or an authorized Warranty Services Provider or online at https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL or www.lenovo.com and click on Products and Services to access the recall section.
Recall Details
This recall involves 14 inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops. They were sold in silver and black. The product name “5 th Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon,” the machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop. Laptops manufacture dates from 16/12 through 17/10 (for December 2016 through October 2017) are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.
Consumers should immediately visit https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair. If the laptop is included in the recall, stop using it immediately.
There have been no reports of overheating in the United States.
Lenovo.com, CDW, Insight, Connection, Zones, and to other PC resellers from December 2016 through November 2017 for between $1,100 and $2,600.
Lenovo PC, of Hong Kong
Lenovo Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800