  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Lenovo Recalls ThinkPad Laptops Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Laptops (5th Generation)
Hazard:

An unfastened screw can damage the battery causing ovearheating, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 6, 2018
Units:
About 78,000 (In addition, about 5,500 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Lenovo Services at 800-426-7378, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or an authorized Warranty Services Provider or online at https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL or www.lenovo.com and click on Products and Services to access the recall section.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 14 inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops. They were sold in silver and black. The product name “5 th Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon,” the machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop. Laptops manufacture dates from 16/12 through 17/10 (for December 2016 through October 2017) are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately visit https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair. If the laptop is included in the recall, stop using it immediately.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been no reports of overheating in the United States.

Sold At:

Lenovo.com, CDW, Insight, Connection, Zones, and to other PC resellers from December 2016 through November 2017 for between $1,100 and $2,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Lenovo PC, of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

Lenovo Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-094
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Panasonic Recalls Flat Screen Televisions and Swivel Stands Due to Tip-Over Hazard
Fujifilm Recalls Power Adapter Wall Plugs Sold with Digital Cameras Due to Shock Hazard
HP Recalls Batteries for Notebook Computers and Mobile Workstations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Netgear Recalls Power Adapters for Outdoor Cameras Due to Fire Hazard
Goal Zero Recalls Solar Powered Charging Stations Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)