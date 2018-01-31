LEDVANCE Recalls Recessed Canister Light Kits Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The recalled recessed canister light kits can short circuit, posing a shock and electrocution hazard when consumers try to troubleshoot flickering lights.
LEDVANCE at 800-654-0089 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or www.SYLVANIA.com and click on “Legal” and then “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SYLVANIA RT56HO 900 lumen recessed canister light kits with Batch 0 following a five digit code, for example 75137-0, printed on the back of the white rim and on the product’s packaging.
|
Model number
|
Product Description
|
75137-0
|
LEDRT56HO900827 2/CS 1/SKU
|
75138-0
|
LEDRT56HO900830 2/CS 1/SKU
|
75139-0
|
LEDRT56HO900840 2/CS 1/SKU
|
75140-0
|
LEDRT56HO900835 2/CS 1/SKU
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canister light kits and contact the firm for free replacement and installation by a technician. Warnings and instructions must be followed to disconnect power prior to servicing, removing or replacing the recalled products.
LEDVANCE has received three reports of consumers being shocked by the recalled canister lights. No injuries have been reported.
The recalled canister lights were sold to industrial and commercial distributors between June 2015 and October 2016 for about $45 per kit. The recalled product was not sold directly to consumers.
LEDVANCE LLC, of Wilmington, Mass.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800