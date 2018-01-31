  1. Home
LEDVANCE Recalls Recessed Canister Light Kits Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Name of product:
SYLVANIA recessed canister light kits
Hazard:

The recalled recessed canister light kits can short circuit, posing a shock and electrocution hazard when consumers try to troubleshoot flickering lights.                                                                        

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 31, 2018
Units:
About 45,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 11,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

LEDVANCE at 800-654-0089 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or www.SYLVANIA.com and click on “Legal” and then “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SYLVANIA RT56HO 900 lumen recessed canister light kits with Batch 0 following a five digit code, for example 75137-0, printed on the back of the white rim and on the product’s packaging.  

 

Model number

 Product Description

75137-0

LEDRT56HO900827 2/CS 1/SKU

75138-0

LEDRT56HO900830 2/CS 1/SKU

75139-0

LEDRT56HO900840 2/CS 1/SKU

75140-0

LEDRT56HO900835 2/CS 1/SKU
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canister light kits and contact the firm for free replacement and installation by a technician. Warnings and instructions must be followed to disconnect power prior to servicing, removing or replacing the recalled products.

Incidents/Injuries:

LEDVANCE has received three reports of consumers being shocked by the recalled canister lights. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

The recalled canister lights were sold to industrial and commercial distributors between June 2015 and October 2016 for about $45 per kit. The recalled product was not sold directly to consumers.

Distributor(s):

LEDVANCE LLC, of Wilmington, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-089
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

