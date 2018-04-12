  1. Home
L.L.Bean Recalls Knife with Sheath Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Allagash fixed blade hunting knife with sheath
Hazard:

 The knife blade can cut through the protective leather sheath, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 12, 2018
Units:
About 600
Consumer Contact:

L.L.Bean at 800-555-9717 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or online at www.llbean.com and click on Recall & Safety Info at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Allagash fixed blade hunting knife with sheath. The sheath measures 7 inches long by 2 inches wide, is made of brown leather and contains white stitching down one side. The knife blade measures 3.55 inches long by 1 inch wide, is made of stainless steel and is attached to a light brown handle. L.L.Bean is embossed on the brown leather sheath and engraved on the top of the knife blade near handle on one side. The recalled knife with sheath has the product identification number 501794 printed on the green box in which the knife is packaged.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the knife with sheath, and cover and store in a safe area out of the reach of children. Contact L.L.Bean for a free replacement sheath. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

L.L.Bean has received three reports of the knife cutting through the leather sheath, resulting in minor cuts to consumers’ hands.

Sold Exclusively At:

L.L.Bean stores nationwide, L.L.Bean catalogs and online at llbean.com from August 2017 to February 2018 for about $90.

Manufacturer(s):

 Nextorch Industries Co. LTD, of China

Importer(s):

L.L.Bean Inc., of Freeport, Maine

Distributor(s):

 L.L.Bean Inc., of Freeport, Maine

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-736
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

