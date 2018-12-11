  1. Home
Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kubota Zero Turn Mowers
Hazard:

The rollover protective structure (ROPS) on the mower can loosen and fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 11, 2018
Units:
About 11,670
Consumer Contact:

Kubota Tractor Corporation at 888-458-2682 or (888-4KUBOTA) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.kubotausa.com and click on "Contact" to send Kubota an email or click on  "More", then click on "Safety", then click on "Safety Notices"  for more information. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2017 through 2018 Kubota Z400 and Z700 series diesel-powered zero turn mowers. The recalled units were sold in orange and black and have “Kubota” imprinted on the front and side of the mowers. The model number is on the side of the unit and on the data plate on the side of the unit. The serial number is also on the data plate.

 

Z400 Series

Z411KW-48

12823

to

14587

Z421KW-54

15715

to

18795

Z421KWT-60

16864

to

20127

 

Z700 Series

 

Z723KH-2-48

50001

to

50176

Z724XKW-2-48

50007

to

51131

Z724KH-2-54

50004

to

50284

Z724XKW-2-54

50003

to

51130

Z725KH-2-60

50001

to

50657

Z726XKW-2-60

50008

to

52361
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zero turn mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer for a free inspection and free repair of the rollover protective structure. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from November 2017 through September 2018 for between $6,500 to $10,000.

Distributor(s):

Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-723
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

