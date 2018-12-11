Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The rollover protective structure (ROPS) on the mower can loosen and fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident, posing a risk of injury.
Kubota Tractor Corporation at 888-458-2682 or (888-4KUBOTA) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.kubotausa.com and click on "Contact" to send Kubota an email or click on "More", then click on "Safety", then click on "Safety Notices" for more information. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2017 through 2018 Kubota Z400 and Z700 series diesel-powered zero turn mowers. The recalled units were sold in orange and black and have “Kubota” imprinted on the front and side of the mowers. The model number is on the side of the unit and on the data plate on the side of the unit. The serial number is also on the data plate.
Z400 Series
|
Z411KW-48
|
12823
|
to
|
14587
|
Z421KW-54
|
15715
|
to
|
18795
|
Z421KWT-60
|
16864
|
to
|
20127
Z700 Series
|
Z723KH-2-48
|
50001
|
to
|
50176
|
Z724XKW-2-48
|
50007
|
to
|
51131
|
Z724KH-2-54
|
50004
|
to
|
50284
|
Z724XKW-2-54
|
50003
|
to
|
51130
|
Z725KH-2-60
|
50001
|
to
|
50657
|
Z726XKW-2-60
|
50008
|
to
|
52361
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zero turn mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer for a free inspection and free repair of the rollover protective structure.
None reported
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from November 2017 through September 2018 for between $6,500 to $10,000.
Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas
