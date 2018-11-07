  1. Home
Kubota Recalls Mowers and Compact Tractors Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kubota zero turn mowers, compact tractors, and ride-on mowers
Hazard:

Hot coolant can spray out onto consumers from the overheated and pressurized coolant reservoir tank, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 7, 2018
Units:
About 121,100
Consumer Contact:

Kubota Tractor Corp. toll-free at 888-458-2682 (888-4KUBOTA) from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.kubotausa.com and click on Service & Support then Safety, then Safety Notices for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2014 to 2018 Kubota with model numbers BX, GR, ZD and ZG, diesel and gasoline-powered zero turn mowers, compact tractors, and ride-on mowers. The model number is printed on the side of the unit. Kubota is printed on the side of the mowers and tractors. The data plate has the serial number and is also located on the side of the unit. Recalled units are orange and black.

 

           

Model

Serial Number Range

Production Date

BX1870-1

BEGIN
END

20323
26954

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

BX1880

BEGIN
END

10002
14813

 

BX23S

BEGIN
END

10007
25677

 

BX25D

BEGIN
END

17263
17269

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

BX25-1

BEGIN
END

20002
52688

 

BX2370-1

BEGIN
END

20740
52083

 

BX2380

BEGIN
END

10008
25675

 

BX2670

BEGIN
END

13836
13839

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

BX2670-1

BEGIN
END

20370
50557

 

BX2680

BEGIN
END

10004
16435

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

GR2120

BEGIN
END

16256
37133

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

ZD1011

BEGIN
END

10004
13271

 

ZD1021-60

BEGIN
END

10004
12809

 

ZD1211-60

BEGIN
END

10002
28405

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

ZD1211R-60R

BEGIN
END

10002
20642

 

ZD1211L-72

BEGIN
END

10002
24621

 

ZD1211RL-72R

BEGIN
END

10002
20457

 

ZD221

BEGIN
END

33698
35861

 

ZD323-60

BEGIN
END

35702
37252

 

ZD326HL-72

BEGIN
END

10005
12054

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

ZD326P-60

BEGIN
END

39440
44820

 

ZD326RP-60R

BEGIN
END

12065
12786

 

ZD326S-60

BEGIN
END

35207
37450

 

ZD331RP-60R

BEGIN
END

11015
11131

 

ZG332LP

BEGIN
END

10672
10737

7/7/2014
8/17/2018

ZG332P-60

BEGIN
END

10688
10694

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and compact tractors and contact Kubota to receive a free replacement coolant reservoir tank cap. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kubota has received three reports of burn injuries from coolant ejecting.

Sold At:

Kubota dealers nationwide from July 2014 through September 2018 for between $5,000 and $35,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, of Gainesville, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas

Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
19-713
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

