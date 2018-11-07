Kubota Recalls Mowers and Compact Tractors Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Hot coolant can spray out onto consumers from the overheated and pressurized coolant reservoir tank, posing a burn hazard.
Kubota Tractor Corp. toll-free at 888-458-2682 (888-4KUBOTA) from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.kubotausa.com and click on Service & Support then Safety, then Safety Notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2014 to 2018 Kubota with model numbers BX, GR, ZD and ZG, diesel and gasoline-powered zero turn mowers, compact tractors, and ride-on mowers. The model number is printed on the side of the unit. Kubota is printed on the side of the mowers and tractors. The data plate has the serial number and is also located on the side of the unit. Recalled units are orange and black.
|
Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
Production Date
|
BX1870-1
|
BEGIN
|
20323
|
7/7/2014
|
BX1880
|
BEGIN
|
10002
|
|
BX23S
|
BEGIN
|
10007
|
|
BX25D
|
BEGIN
|
17263
|
7/7/2014
|
BX25-1
|
BEGIN
|
20002
|
|
BX2370-1
|
BEGIN
|
20740
|
|
BX2380
|
BEGIN
|
10008
|
|
BX2670
|
BEGIN
|
13836
|
7/7/2014
|
BX2670-1
|
BEGIN
|
20370
|
|
BX2680
|
BEGIN
|
10004
|
7/7/2014
|
GR2120
|
BEGIN
|
16256
|
7/7/2014
|
ZD1011
|
BEGIN
|
10004
|
|
ZD1021-60
|
BEGIN
|
10004
|
|
ZD1211-60
|
BEGIN
|
10002
|
7/7/2014
|
ZD1211R-60R
|
BEGIN
|
10002
|
|
ZD1211L-72
|
BEGIN
|
10002
|
|
ZD1211RL-72R
|
BEGIN
|
10002
|
|
ZD221
|
BEGIN
|
33698
|
|
ZD323-60
|
BEGIN
|
35702
|
|
ZD326HL-72
|
BEGIN
|
10005
|
7/7/2014
|
ZD326P-60
|
BEGIN
|
39440
|
|
ZD326RP-60R
|
BEGIN
|
12065
|
|
ZD326S-60
|
BEGIN
|
35207
|
|
ZD331RP-60R
|
BEGIN
|
11015
|
|
ZG332LP
|
BEGIN
|
10672
|
7/7/2014
|
ZG332P-60
|
BEGIN
|
10688
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and compact tractors and contact Kubota to receive a free replacement coolant reservoir tank cap. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kubota has received three reports of burn injuries from coolant ejecting.
Kubota dealers nationwide from July 2014 through September 2018 for between $5,000 and $35,000.
Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, of Gainesville, Ga.
Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas
