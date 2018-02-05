  1. Home
Kohler Recalls Gasoline Engines Due to Risk of Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kohler gasoline engines
Hazard:

The engines have a faulty fuel cap, which can allow over-pressurization in the fuel tank, posing a risk of a fuel leak and fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 6, 2018
Units:
About 24,000
Consumer Contact:

Kohler Engines toll-free at 877-333-3948 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at EngineFieldService@kohler.com or online at www.kohlerengines.com and click on “Contact” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kohler gasoline engine models SH265, CH245, CH255, CH270, CH395, CH440, and ECH440. The engines are used in a variety of outdoor power equipment including log splitters, generators, wood chippers, stump grinders, pressure washers, water pumps and snowbrushes and were also sold separately. Model numbers, spec numbers, serial numbers, and build dates are printed on a silver label attached to the lower-right side of the engine.

 

Engine Model

Serial Number Range

Spec Number

Build Dates

SH265

4728550948 through 4732118148

SH265-3140

SH265-3143

SH265-3011

SH265-3128

SH265-3142

SH265-3136

SH265-3132

between 10/09/2017 and 11/22/2017

CH245

4731015018 through 4731015028

CH245-3152

CH255

4728230828 through 4731916008

CH255-3152

CH255-3163

CH270

4729141788 through 4729141838

CH270-3184

CH395

4728404818 through 4732437218

CH395-3149

CH395-3021

CH395-3041

CH395-3185

CH395-3189

CH395-3188

CH440

4728315318 through 4732420848

CH440-3021

CH440-3134

CH440-3149

CH440-3197

CH440-3031

CH440-3029

CH440-3041

CH440-3154

CH440-3158

CH440-3204

ECH440

4730606738 through 4732420858

ECH440-3011

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using products with the recalled engines and contact Kohler to schedule a free repair. Kohler is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Kohler and original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers and online at www.HomeDepot.com and other websites in December 2017 for between $625 and $4,950 with the product and for between $260 and $690 sold separately.

Manufacturer(s):

Kohler Engines, of China

Importer(s):

Kohler Engines, of Kohler, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Kohler Engines, of Kohler, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-721
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
