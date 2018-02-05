Kohler Recalls Gasoline Engines Due to Risk of Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The engines have a faulty fuel cap, which can allow over-pressurization in the fuel tank, posing a risk of a fuel leak and fire hazard.
Kohler Engines toll-free at 877-333-3948 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at EngineFieldService@kohler.com or online at www.kohlerengines.com and click on “Contact” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kohler gasoline engine models SH265, CH245, CH255, CH270, CH395, CH440, and ECH440. The engines are used in a variety of outdoor power equipment including log splitters, generators, wood chippers, stump grinders, pressure washers, water pumps and snowbrushes and were also sold separately. Model numbers, spec numbers, serial numbers, and build dates are printed on a silver label attached to the lower-right side of the engine.
|
Engine Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
Spec Number
|
Build Dates
|
SH265
|
4728550948 through 4732118148
|
SH265-3140
SH265-3143
SH265-3011
SH265-3128
SH265-3142
SH265-3136
SH265-3132
|
between 10/09/2017 and 11/22/2017
|
CH245
|
4731015018 through 4731015028
|
CH245-3152
|
CH255
|
4728230828 through 4731916008
|
CH255-3152
CH255-3163
|
CH270
|
4729141788 through 4729141838
|
CH270-3184
|
CH395
|
4728404818 through 4732437218
|
CH395-3149
CH395-3021
CH395-3041
CH395-3185
CH395-3189
CH395-3188
|
CH440
|
4728315318 through 4732420848
|
CH440-3021
CH440-3134
CH440-3149
CH440-3197
CH440-3031
CH440-3029
CH440-3041
CH440-3154
CH440-3158
CH440-3204
|
ECH440
|
4730606738 through 4732420858
|
ECH440-3011
Consumers should immediately stop using products with the recalled engines and contact Kohler to schedule a free repair. Kohler is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Authorized Kohler and original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers and online at www.HomeDepot.com and other websites in December 2017 for between $625 and $4,950 with the product and for between $260 and $690 sold separately.
Kohler Engines, of China
Kohler Engines, of Kohler, Wis.
