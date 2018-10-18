Kikkerland Recalls Wireless Charger Bedside Pockets Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

The wireless charger bedside pockets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Kikkerland at 800-766-8523 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@kikkerland.com or online at www.kikkerland.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kikkerland’s wireless charger bedside pockets used for recharging mobile phones and devices. The recalled chargers have a wireless charging pocket in which a mobile phone or other electronic device is placed. The recalled charger pockets have the configuration of an expanding v-shaped file folder with a single pocket and a rigid flap that is pivotally attached on one side. The pocket is typically placed between the mattress and the bed frame. They are made of a dark gray felt material and were sold with a power cord. In operation, the cord is plugged into an electronic outlet and the mobile phone is placed into the pocket for recharging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charger pockets and contact Kikkerland for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
Kikkerland has received three reports of smoke coming from the charger pockets. No injuries have been reported.
Annie’s Blue Ribbon, Kowalski’s, SF MOMA, Therapy stores and other stores nationwide from March 2018 through August 2018 for about $35.
Ningbo Hongrui Imp. & Exp. CP. Ltd., of China
Kikkerland Design Inc, of New York
