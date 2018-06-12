  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Ketra Recalls to Inspect Recessed Downlights Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Ketra D3 recessed downlights
Hazard:

The downlights power supply connectors can have incorrect wiring, posing an electric shock hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 12, 2018
Units:
About 3,400
Consumer Contact:

Ketra, Inc. at 800-940-5917 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Ketra.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” link or www.KetraRecall.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Ketra D3 recessed downlights produced between November 4, 2016 and March 14, 2018. The date code is located on a sticker attached to each unit and is in the format KWWYY representing WW-work week and YY-year of manufacture.  Only downlights with date codes between K4816 and K1118 are included in this recall.  The Ketra D3 downlight is typically installed behind a ceiling and the light generated by the LED illuminates the space below. The light fixture enclosure measures 18.5 inches by 10 inches by 4 inches. The downlight is dark gray and black and weighs approximately eight pounds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled downlights and contact the firm to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, repair by a technician. Consumers should not try to inspect or repair the units themselves. Warnings and instructions must be followed to disconnect power prior to servicing, removing or replacing the recalled products. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of incorrect wiring found in the downlights by an electrician. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Authorized Ketra lighting distributors and specialty audio/video stores nationwide from November 2016 through April 2018 for between $550 and $750.

Importer(s):

Ketra, Inc., of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-175
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Uttermost Recalls Mirrors, Art and Wall Decor Due to Injury Hazard
Ketra Recalls to Inspect Recessed Downlights Due to Electrical Shock Hazard
GE Lighting Recalls LED Tube Lamps Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards
Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards